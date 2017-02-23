Renovations coming at cost to hockey teams

Practice is underway and the players and coaches of a local youth hockey team are sad they can't call this rink home anymore.

Many people are excited about the renovations for the new Riverfront Park, but it’s a sad night for the Inland Empire Amateur Hockey Association.

Thursday night marks the final ice hockey practice at the rink after 11 years of calling this barn home. During its time, it's graduated such greats as the Carolina Hurricanes' center Derek Ryan.

The team is asking the developers not to scrap ice hockey in the park.

The city is installing an ice ribbon that will be taking the rink's place. The ribbon will be 650 feet long and 16 feet wide.

The association is now wondering what will happen for next season. They have not found a new home rink and are currently looking for a place to play.