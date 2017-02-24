Sprague man doesn't let the flooding phase him

Thursday evening flooding remains a concern in Sprague.

Earlier, I into a man who lives in town whose house is threatened by the water, but he isn't letting that get to him.

Folks here in the small town of Sprague haven't seen anything like this in more than two decades.

Wednesday the mayor declared a state of emergency and community members have spent the last couple of days preparing for the worst.

Kevin Hannan has lived here in his home on the west end of town for the last 12 years...and he's making the best of things right in his own front yard- fishing and drinking beer.

These sandbags filled by folks in the community including high school students are all the stand between the rising water and his front door. He says he wishes it didn't take disasters like this to bring neighbors together.

For now all the folks here in Sprague like Kevin can do is wait and hope the water doesn't get any higher.

Officials continue to check water levels, and they tell me they have other communities ready to help and they're ready in case things get any worse.