WATCH LIVE @ 11: Mayor Condon's Pothole Plan - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WATCH LIVE @ 11: Mayor Condon's Pothole Plan

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Mayor David Condon is holding a press conference at 11:00 a.m. to discuss Spokane's pothole problem. 

You can watch the conference LIVE in the player above, or on our Facebook page. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Woman locked her kids in car trunk while she shopped

    Police: Woman locked her kids in car trunk while she shopped

    Saturday, May 27 2017 4:26 PM EDT2017-05-27 20:26:48 GMT

    RIVERDALE, Utah (AP) - A 39-year-old Utah woman has been arrested after she allegedly locked her two young children in her car's trunk while she went inside a Wal-Mart store to shop. Riverdale police say witnesses heard the children ages 2 and 5 making noise and saw the car shaking, got the older child to pull the emergency latch and called 911.

    >>

    RIVERDALE, Utah (AP) - A 39-year-old Utah woman has been arrested after she allegedly locked her two young children in her car's trunk while she went inside a Wal-Mart store to shop. Riverdale police say witnesses heard the children ages 2 and 5 making noise and saw the car shaking, got the older child to pull the emergency latch and called 911.

    >>

  • Jack Stockton, former owner of Jack and Dan's, passes away at 89

    Jack Stockton, former owner of Jack and Dan's, passes away at 89

    Sunday, May 28 2017 12:34 PM EDT2017-05-28 16:34:05 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Jack Stockton, the former owner of Jack and Dan's Bar and Grill, and father of Hall of Fame basketball player John Stockton, passed away Saturday at the age of 89. Hennessey Funeral Home will be handling the funeral arrangements.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Jack Stockton, the former owner of Jack and Dan's Bar and Grill, and father of Hall of Fame basketball player John Stockton, passed away Saturday at the age of 89. Hennessey Funeral Home will be handling the funeral arrangements.

    >>

  • Counterfeit cash getting more advanced in Spokane

    Counterfeit cash getting more advanced in Spokane

    Saturday, May 27 2017 10:05 PM EDT2017-05-28 02:05:41 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We've told you of counterfeit money being used to buy Girl Scout cookies, and movie money used at a gas station. Now a Spokane bank teller tells KHQ some counterfeiters are getting more advanced with their forgeries. "The first time it came to us as a local business who received two of them and they were just making a regular deposit," she said.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We've told you of counterfeit money being used to buy Girl Scout cookies, and movie money used at a gas station. Now a Spokane bank teller tells KHQ some counterfeiters are getting more advanced with their forgeries. "The first time it came to us as a local business who received two of them and they were just making a regular deposit," she said.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Deputies work together to pull suicidal man from Spokane River

    Deputies work together to pull suicidal man from Spokane River

    Sunday, May 28 2017 5:36 PM EDT2017-05-28 21:36:41 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies are releasing more information about a man who jumped into the Spokane River near Trent and Pines in Spokane Valley Saturday afternoon. The man is currently in stable condition Sunday. Spokane Valley deputies responded at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of a highly intoxicated man walking in traffic on Trent, east of Pines.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies are releasing more information about a man who jumped into the Spokane River near Trent and Pines in Spokane Valley Saturday afternoon. The man is currently in stable condition Sunday. Spokane Valley deputies responded at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of a highly intoxicated man walking in traffic on Trent, east of Pines.

    >>

  • Carbon cap rule in Washington faces legal challenge

    Carbon cap rule in Washington faces legal challenge

    Sunday, May 28 2017 5:02 PM EDT2017-05-28 21:02:19 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - Even as the Trump administration seeks to roll back Obama-era rules to curb greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants, Washington state is forging ahead with its own rules to cap carbon pollution from large polluters.  But the state faces legal challenges as it begins requiring large industrial facilities to gradually reduce carbon emissions over time to combat climate change.

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - Even as the Trump administration seeks to roll back Obama-era rules to curb greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants, Washington state is forging ahead with its own rules to cap carbon pollution from large polluters.  But the state faces legal challenges as it begins requiring large industrial facilities to gradually reduce carbon emissions over time to combat climate change.

    >>

  • Few Montana schools choose to arm staffers despite gun law

    Few Montana schools choose to arm staffers despite gun law

    Sunday, May 28 2017 4:49 PM EDT2017-05-28 20:49:19 GMT

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana state law allows school boards to let any adult staffer carry a gun in schools. But fewer than one percent of schools in the state actually do so.

    >>

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana state law allows school boards to let any adult staffer carry a gun in schools. But fewer than one percent of schools in the state actually do so.

    >>
    •   