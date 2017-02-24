Government wants appeal of travel ban put on hold - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Government wants appeal of travel ban put on hold

Posted: Updated:
SEATTLE -

The Justice Department wants a federal appeals court to put President Trump's travel ban case on hold until he issues a new order.
    
A government motion filed Friday says all actions on the appeal should be stopped because Trump intends to issue a new executive order that addresses some of the constitutional concerns raised by his first action.
    
His executive order temporarily banned travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries and paused the U.S. refugee program.
    
Washington state and Minnesota sued to stop the order, and a federal judge put it on hold.
    
The government appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The court set a schedule that requires the government to file an opening brief by March 3.  The Justice Department wants that plan set aside for now.
    
Messages left with the Washington attorney general's office were not immediately returned.

