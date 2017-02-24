New York man sentenced to prison for threats to presidents

A New York man who served time in prison for threatening then-President Barack Obama is heading back to prison for a threat against President Donald Trump.

Federal prosecutors say 20-year-old Jared Brown was given a two-year sentence Friday for violating the conditions of his supervised release.



The Niagara County resident made a 911 call to Lockport City Police in December threatening to kill the president-elect.



At the time of the call, Brown was on supervised released after serving a 15-month sentence for threatening Obama when Brown was 18 years old.

