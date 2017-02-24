Till debt do us part (sponsored) - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

SPONSORED CONTENT

Till debt do us part (sponsored)

Updated:

  • Also on KHQ.comMore>>

  • Local Biz Buzz

    Local Biz Buzz

    Promoting local business in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Catch the buzz!
    >>
    Promoting local business in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Catch the buzz!
    >>

Sure, his eyes are dreamy chocolate puddles. What’s his credit card balance?

Unromantic as it may sound, the debt both partners bring to your marriage will affect your relationship, not to mention your finances.

Debt and other financial challenges are among couples’ top causes of arguments and divorce.

Human nature may be stacked against us: Money savers are attracted to money spenders, and vice versa, researchers have found. Tension is inevitable.

But good communication and observation starting before marriage can prevent a lot of trouble, says Karen Richel, a financial counselor and financial literacy educator for University of Idaho Extension.

Richel suggests observing your beloved’s financial habits, asking them how much money they owe and to whom, and talking together about your shared financial goals.

If you live in Idaho or Washington, it’s also important to understand how “community property” laws affect the debts you each bring to the relationship. Spoiler alert: It depends a lot on whether you borrowed money before getting hitched or afterward.

To learn more about debt and marriage, go to STCU’s “My life, my money” blog at stcumoney.org.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • LA tunnel diggers find bone of ancient giant sloth

    LA tunnel diggers find bone of ancient giant sloth

    Thursday, June 1 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-06-02 02:43:05 GMT
    (Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority via AP)(Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority via AP)

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Crews digging a tunnel for a new Los Angeles train line have found the remains of an ancient giant sloth. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says a fossilized hip joint was discovered on May 16 in a layer of sandy clay 16 feet below a major thoroughfare where the new rail line is being built.The bone is from a Harlan's ground sloth, a mammal that roamed the Los Angeles basin 11,000 years ago. The sloths grew up to 10 feet in lengt...

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Crews digging a tunnel for a new Los Angeles train line have found the remains of an ancient giant sloth. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says a fossilized hip joint was discovered on May 16 in a layer of sandy clay 16 feet below a major thoroughfare where the new rail line is being built.The bone is from a Harlan's ground sloth, a mammal that roamed the Los Angeles basin 11,000 years ago. The sloths grew up to 10 feet in lengt...

    >>

  • Police investigate suspicious deaths in Coeur d'Alene apartment complex

    Police investigate suspicious deaths in Coeur d'Alene apartment complex

    Thursday, June 1 2017 10:37 PM EDT2017-06-02 02:37:54 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside an apartment at Falls Creek Apartment Complex Thursday evening.  Officers say the deaths appear suspicious.  This story is developing and will be updated as soon as we have more information.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside an apartment at Falls Creek Apartment Complex Thursday evening.  Officers say the deaths appear suspicious.  This story is developing and will be updated as soon as we have more information.

    >>

  • Woman who hoarded cats in car pleads guilty to neglect

    Woman who hoarded cats in car pleads guilty to neglect

    Thursday, June 1 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-06-02 02:36:15 GMT
    Courtesy Warrenton Police Dept.Courtesy Warrenton Police Dept.

    ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) - A woman found by Oregon police with more than 40 cats in her car has pleaded guilty to animal neglect. The Daily Astorian reports 58-year-old Kathryn St. Clare of Lake Stevens, Washington, accepted a plea agreement Wednesday in which she was sentenced to probation. St. Clare was arrested in April after a police officer in Warrenton, Oregon, spotted her pouring antifreeze into a car outside a supermarket. St. Clare said she was purchasing ...

    >>

    ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) - A woman found by Oregon police with more than 40 cats in her car has pleaded guilty to animal neglect. The Daily Astorian reports 58-year-old Kathryn St. Clare of Lake Stevens, Washington, accepted a plea agreement Wednesday in which she was sentenced to probation. St. Clare was arrested in April after a police officer in Warrenton, Oregon, spotted her pouring antifreeze into a car outside a supermarket. St. Clare said she was purchasing ...

    >>
    •   