Too few flushes get Pennsylvania legislative candidate thrown off ballot

A Democratic candidate's run for the Pennsylvania Legislature is down the drain - partly because he used too little water at the house he claimed as his residence.
A Democratic candidate's run for the Pennsylvania Legislature is down the drain - partly because he used too little water at the house he claimed as his residence.
    
A state judge on Thursday threw Frederick Ramirez off the ballot in the race for an open House seat in Philadelphia.
    
The judge found that low water and electric use at the house Ramirez claimed as his residence showed he really didn't live in the district. From March through January he was billed for 95 gallons of water - which is less than two toilet flushes a month.
    
His attorney says the number is misleading because of how bills are calculated.
    
The decision means the overwhelmingly Democratic district could soon be represented by a Republican, the only candidate still on the ballot.

    •   