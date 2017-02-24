JC Penney to close 140 stores

JC Penney has announced plans to close as many as 140 of its stores and offer buyouts to 6,000 workers.

The department store made its decision after struggling to compete with online stores such as H&M and Forever 21, and discount retailers such as TJ Maxx and Marshalls.

The company says it also plans to introduce new goods and services in hopes of shifting the preferences of its customer base.

Macy’s recently announced plans to cut 100 of its stores, and Sears has plans to shut the doors of 150 of its locations.

There are five JC Penny stores in our area, from Lewiston up to Sandpoint. No word at this time if any of those locations will be shutting their doors. A list of Penney stores to close will be released in mid-March.