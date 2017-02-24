Spokane man shoots pit bull in the head out of self-defense

Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS) tells KHQ that a Spokane man shot a pit bull in the head Wednesday morning after the dog attacked him.

The dog was euthanized on Thursday.

According to SCRAPS, the dog had initially survived the gunshot wound, but his injuries became too severe and had to be euthanized.

SCRAPS says the man saw his neighbor’s pit bull running loose, and was bit in the leg when he went to contact the dog’s owner.

The man says he shot the dog after he went to back up and was bit a second time.

Police told SCRAPS that the man who shot the dog had a license to carry, and have determined that the man acted appropriately in the situation.

SCRAPS says that because the dog is dead, they will not be investigating the situation any further.

The pit bull had no prior record with SCRAPS.

SCRAPS encourages dog owners to teach their pets to socialize with others, and to make sure their animals properly restrained.