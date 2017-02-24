A pothole proof car? Ford introduces 'Pothole Mitigation' technology

Potholes. Enough already, right?

Drivers have been dodging and swerving to avoid them for weeks now, but the tire and wheel victim count keeps on rising. It's 2017! We have cars that can brake themselves, park themselves and even drive themselves. But we don't have a car that can avoid monster potholes. Or do we?

Ford has introduced "Pothole Mitigation" technology in their 2017 Fusion Sport. What is that? It's a fancy way of saying if you hit one of those dreaded potholes, the impact to your car will be minimal.

How does it work?

The Fusion Sport is equipped with sensors in front of the wheels that can detect potholes. When it senses one, it instantly sends a message to a sensor in the shocks that tells them to prepare for an impact. The shocks in front then send the same message to the shocks in the rear of the car.

We did some calling around and found that one of these cars was actually in Spokane up at Wendle Ford at the "Y." We asked if we could test the technology out and they were more than happy to oblige.

We met up with Faheem Rahman from Wendle who spoke very highly of the 2017 Ford Fusion Sport. But he's a salesman. He's supposed to, right? Well, he wasn't lying.

I decided the only way to truly test this was to sacrifice my beloved can of Spam that had been sitting in my desk for the past couple of years.

The plan? Place the can of Spam in a pothole and drive over it with the Ford Fusion Sport. My theory was that if the technology worked, the can would be fine, and if it didn't, the can would explode. We would try this with the Ford Fusion and then with our station rig that didn't have the pothole mitigation technology.

Faheem was up for the challenge and even though it felt weird to not swerve to avoid a pothole, he insisted that we hit it. And we did. At about 25 miles per hour. The can remained sealed.

Was this a testament to the Fusion's technology or the indestructible engineering of the Spam can? The only way to find out was to hit it with our car.

We hit the pothole at the same speed and... the can burst open. It wasn't the explosion of Spam I was hoping for, but, it did show that the Ford's pothole mitigation technology works!

Faheem said he expects this technology to become more common in other cars in the future. He also said Ford originally tested the technology in Belgium because of their infamous potholes. Perhaps they haven't been to Spokane recently.