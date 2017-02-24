Spokane County K9 hangs up his leash - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane County K9 hangs up his leash

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -

On Sunday night, a member of the Spokane County Sheriff's Office is hanging up his uniform.

In this case, that includes his leash.

When Corporal Jeff Thurman goes out on patrol, K9 Laslo has been by his side -- but that's about to change.

"He's retiring because I took a promotion in the agency," Thurman explained. "And the sheriff and commissioners agreed he could retire with me."

Corporal Thurman's new job won't include a K9, and a 7-years-old, by the time another deputy learned to work with Laslo, he'd be too old. Most K9 deputies only work until they're about 8 or 9.

But looking back on his career, this k-9 has earned a little early retirement. He's been attacked by other dogs, beaten by bad guys, and nearly shot. Still, he's managed to take down 470 criminals in just 4 years on the job.

Through it all, Laslo loved his job. Thurman said every time he put on his uniform and grabbed the keys to his cruiser, Laslo perked up and got excited to go. But going into his retirement, he'll learn to appreciate being a family dog all the time.

Come Sunday night, Laslo will go home with Thurman just like he always does, but this time his title will go from "K9" to simply "pet."

While he settles into civilian life, the K9 team will go on.

"A new handler is getting picked and a new dog is coming soon to replace him," Thurman said. "I wish them the best, and hope we get that same quality of dog."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • PHOTOS: Northern Lights dazzle across the region

    PHOTOS: Northern Lights dazzle across the region

    Sunday, May 28 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-05-29 01:28:09 GMT

    KHQ.com - If you were up late Saturday night and looking up at the sky, you were treated to a beautiful light show courtesy of Mother Nature. Independence Day fireworks are still about a month away, but Saturday's Northern Lights display was just as dazzling. Several of you shared your photos with us. Click through the slide show above to see some of the photos sent to us.

    >>

    KHQ.com - If you were up late Saturday night and looking up at the sky, you were treated to a beautiful light show courtesy of Mother Nature. Independence Day fireworks are still about a month away, but Saturday's Northern Lights display was just as dazzling. Several of you shared your photos with us. Click through the slide show above to see some of the photos sent to us.

    >>

  • Jack Stockton, former owner of Jack and Dan's, passes away at 89

    Jack Stockton, former owner of Jack and Dan's, passes away at 89

    Sunday, May 28 2017 12:34 PM EDT2017-05-28 16:34:05 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Jack Stockton, the former owner of Jack and Dan's Bar and Grill, and father of Hall of Fame basketball player John Stockton, passed away Saturday at the age of 89. Hennessey Funeral Home will be handling the funeral arrangements.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Jack Stockton, the former owner of Jack and Dan's Bar and Grill, and father of Hall of Fame basketball player John Stockton, passed away Saturday at the age of 89. Hennessey Funeral Home will be handling the funeral arrangements.

    >>

  • Police say 8 dead in Mississippi shooting

    Police say 8 dead in Mississippi shooting

    Sunday, May 28 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-05-28 18:16:56 GMT

    BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say a shooting spree that left eight people dead in Mississippi began with a call regarding a domestic dispute.      The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Sunday that three female victims and a Lincoln County sheriff's deputy were killed. 

    >>

    BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say a shooting spree that left eight people dead in Mississippi began with a call regarding a domestic dispute.      The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Sunday that three female victims and a Lincoln County sheriff's deputy were killed. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • One person facing arson charge in fires along Fish Lake Trail

    One person facing arson charge in fires along Fish Lake Trail

    Sunday, May 28 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-29 01:44:08 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say one person is in custody facing a charge of second degree arson in connection to a series of six brush fires started near the Fish Lake Trail. Police describe the person as a 51-year-old transient man living in the woods in the area.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say one person is in custody facing a charge of second degree arson in connection to a series of six brush fires started near the Fish Lake Trail. Police describe the person as a 51-year-old transient man living in the woods in the area.

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Northern Lights dazzle across the region

    PHOTOS: Northern Lights dazzle across the region

    Sunday, May 28 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-05-29 01:28:09 GMT

    KHQ.com - If you were up late Saturday night and looking up at the sky, you were treated to a beautiful light show courtesy of Mother Nature. Independence Day fireworks are still about a month away, but Saturday's Northern Lights display was just as dazzling. Several of you shared your photos with us. Click through the slide show above to see some of the photos sent to us.

    >>

    KHQ.com - If you were up late Saturday night and looking up at the sky, you were treated to a beautiful light show courtesy of Mother Nature. Independence Day fireworks are still about a month away, but Saturday's Northern Lights display was just as dazzling. Several of you shared your photos with us. Click through the slide show above to see some of the photos sent to us.

    >>

  • Two apartments damaged in fire on E. Euclid

    Two apartments damaged in fire on E. Euclid

    Sunday, May 28 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-05-29 00:47:10 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire crews were called to a fire at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of E. Euclid Ave. Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but two apartments did sustain damage. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire crews were called to a fire at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of E. Euclid Ave. Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but two apartments did sustain damage. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

    >>
    •   