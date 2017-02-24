Spokane County K9 hangs up his leash

On Sunday night, a member of the Spokane County Sheriff's Office is hanging up his uniform.

In this case, that includes his leash.

When Corporal Jeff Thurman goes out on patrol, K9 Laslo has been by his side -- but that's about to change.

"He's retiring because I took a promotion in the agency," Thurman explained. "And the sheriff and commissioners agreed he could retire with me."

Corporal Thurman's new job won't include a K9, and a 7-years-old, by the time another deputy learned to work with Laslo, he'd be too old. Most K9 deputies only work until they're about 8 or 9.

But looking back on his career, this k-9 has earned a little early retirement. He's been attacked by other dogs, beaten by bad guys, and nearly shot. Still, he's managed to take down 470 criminals in just 4 years on the job.

Through it all, Laslo loved his job. Thurman said every time he put on his uniform and grabbed the keys to his cruiser, Laslo perked up and got excited to go. But going into his retirement, he'll learn to appreciate being a family dog all the time.

Come Sunday night, Laslo will go home with Thurman just like he always does, but this time his title will go from "K9" to simply "pet."

While he settles into civilian life, the K9 team will go on.

"A new handler is getting picked and a new dog is coming soon to replace him," Thurman said. "I wish them the best, and hope we get that same quality of dog."