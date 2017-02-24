Spokane pot shop reacts to possible crackdown - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane pot shop reacts to possible crackdown

Posted: Updated:
by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is suggesting the Trump administration may crackdown on states that have legalized recreational marijuana.
    
Spicer said during a press briefing Thursday that the issue rests with the Justice Department but he says, "I do believe that you'll see greater enforcement of it."    

The news is a little nerve-racking for some local marijuana shops but for places like Satori North in Spokane, they say they've got a plan b.

"It does make you a little nervous. It makes you wonder what might happen with business, whether things will slow down or what kind of evolution you need to make as a business to be able to keep up with the changes that might be coming," said David Lamoureaux, with Satori North.

The future in the cannabis industry is a little unknown. "I think it would affect sales," said Lamoureaux.

However, Lamoureaux says their shop should be OK. They have extra credentials since they sell both recreational and medical marijuana. "Tens of thousands of people in the state needing medical cannabis, it's something I feel like is hard to neglect," said Lamoureaux.

If change happens, they would push the store to sell all medical. They've already got five people in place that are medically certified. Lamoureaux himself is working to get his certification.

With the future possibly turning a new leaf, Lamoureaux says they'll have to adapt. "I would always like to think that our state would protect our rights that we voted for but you never know," said Lamoureaux.

Other Spokane pot shop owners say they would probably have to lay off employees and cut hours. Others say they don't think Washington would follow suit.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • PHOTOS: Northern Lights dazzle across the region

    PHOTOS: Northern Lights dazzle across the region

    Sunday, May 28 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-05-29 01:28:09 GMT

    KHQ.com - If you were up late Saturday night and looking up at the sky, you were treated to a beautiful light show courtesy of Mother Nature. Independence Day fireworks are still about a month away, but Saturday's Northern Lights display was just as dazzling. Several of you shared your photos with us. Click through the slide show above to see some of the photos sent to us.

    >>

    KHQ.com - If you were up late Saturday night and looking up at the sky, you were treated to a beautiful light show courtesy of Mother Nature. Independence Day fireworks are still about a month away, but Saturday's Northern Lights display was just as dazzling. Several of you shared your photos with us. Click through the slide show above to see some of the photos sent to us.

    >>

  • Jack Stockton, former owner of Jack and Dan's, passes away at 89

    Jack Stockton, former owner of Jack and Dan's, passes away at 89

    Sunday, May 28 2017 12:34 PM EDT2017-05-28 16:34:05 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Jack Stockton, the former owner of Jack and Dan's Bar and Grill, and father of Hall of Fame basketball player John Stockton, passed away Saturday at the age of 89. Hennessey Funeral Home will be handling the funeral arrangements.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Jack Stockton, the former owner of Jack and Dan's Bar and Grill, and father of Hall of Fame basketball player John Stockton, passed away Saturday at the age of 89. Hennessey Funeral Home will be handling the funeral arrangements.

    >>

  • Police say 8 dead in Mississippi shooting

    Police say 8 dead in Mississippi shooting

    Sunday, May 28 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-05-28 18:16:56 GMT

    BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say a shooting spree that left eight people dead in Mississippi began with a call regarding a domestic dispute.      The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Sunday that three female victims and a Lincoln County sheriff's deputy were killed. 

    >>

    BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say a shooting spree that left eight people dead in Mississippi began with a call regarding a domestic dispute.      The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Sunday that three female victims and a Lincoln County sheriff's deputy were killed. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • One person facing arson charge in fires along Fish Lake Trail

    One person facing arson charge in fires along Fish Lake Trail

    Sunday, May 28 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-29 01:44:08 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say one person is in custody facing a charge of second degree arson in connection to a series of six brush fires started near the Fish Lake Trail. Police describe the person as a 51-year-old transient man living in the woods in the area.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say one person is in custody facing a charge of second degree arson in connection to a series of six brush fires started near the Fish Lake Trail. Police describe the person as a 51-year-old transient man living in the woods in the area.

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Northern Lights dazzle across the region

    PHOTOS: Northern Lights dazzle across the region

    Sunday, May 28 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-05-29 01:28:09 GMT

    KHQ.com - If you were up late Saturday night and looking up at the sky, you were treated to a beautiful light show courtesy of Mother Nature. Independence Day fireworks are still about a month away, but Saturday's Northern Lights display was just as dazzling. Several of you shared your photos with us. Click through the slide show above to see some of the photos sent to us.

    >>

    KHQ.com - If you were up late Saturday night and looking up at the sky, you were treated to a beautiful light show courtesy of Mother Nature. Independence Day fireworks are still about a month away, but Saturday's Northern Lights display was just as dazzling. Several of you shared your photos with us. Click through the slide show above to see some of the photos sent to us.

    >>

  • Two apartments damaged in fire on E. Euclid

    Two apartments damaged in fire on E. Euclid

    Sunday, May 28 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-05-29 00:47:10 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire crews were called to a fire at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of E. Euclid Ave. Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but two apartments did sustain damage. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire crews were called to a fire at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of E. Euclid Ave. Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but two apartments did sustain damage. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

    >>
    •   