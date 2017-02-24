Spokane pot shop reacts to possible crackdown

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is suggesting the Trump administration may crackdown on states that have legalized recreational marijuana.



Spicer said during a press briefing Thursday that the issue rests with the Justice Department but he says, "I do believe that you'll see greater enforcement of it."

The news is a little nerve-racking for some local marijuana shops but for places like Satori North in Spokane, they say they've got a plan b.

"It does make you a little nervous. It makes you wonder what might happen with business, whether things will slow down or what kind of evolution you need to make as a business to be able to keep up with the changes that might be coming," said David Lamoureaux, with Satori North.

The future in the cannabis industry is a little unknown. "I think it would affect sales," said Lamoureaux.

However, Lamoureaux says their shop should be OK. They have extra credentials since they sell both recreational and medical marijuana. "Tens of thousands of people in the state needing medical cannabis, it's something I feel like is hard to neglect," said Lamoureaux.

If change happens, they would push the store to sell all medical. They've already got five people in place that are medically certified. Lamoureaux himself is working to get his certification.

With the future possibly turning a new leaf, Lamoureaux says they'll have to adapt. "I would always like to think that our state would protect our rights that we voted for but you never know," said Lamoureaux.

Other Spokane pot shop owners say they would probably have to lay off employees and cut hours. Others say they don't think Washington would follow suit.