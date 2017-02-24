Spokane woman's car broken into at day care

Thirty seconds was all a crook needed to smash a Spokane woman's car window and steal her purse.

The crime happened at the North Division Childrens Learning Center just after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The owner of the car, Jennifer Fanto, says she parked her car, walked her 3-year-old daughter into the daycare, and by the time she came outside her car window was smashed and the thief wasn't in sight.

"You don't expect people to be so bold," said Fanto. "It was 30 seconds He walked up immediately, broke out the window, and ran."

Fonta says she's made hundreds of trips in and out of the day care for the last two-and-a-half years and always leaves her purse inside the car.

"You wouldn't think in that situation people would be bold enough," said Fanto. "Right in front of a security camera and a lot of traffic."

Surveillance video caught the crook on tape, who appears to break the car window with their hand, crawl halfway inside the vehicle, and take off.

The thief stole an iPad, credit cards, and a checkbook which they tried to use at the Spokane Valley and North Spokane Costco. They weren't able to use any of it, but Fonta says it's just a major inconvenience.

Spokane Police are investigating. They have no suspects at this time. If you recognize the person from the surveillance video or know anything about the crime you are encouraged to call crime check at 509-456-2233.