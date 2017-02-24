City of Spokane's mayor discusses pothole plan - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

City of Spokane's mayor discusses pothole plan

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

City of Spokane Mayor David Condon held a meeting Thursday to discuss his game plan to fix the city’s pothole problem.

"Because this has been an extraordinary year and even with our best efforts, there's still work to be done," said Mayor Condon.

Everywhere you drive in Spokane it seems like potholes keep on popping up.

“I don't feel like the roads are safe to drive on right now especially at night," said Kelly Strine. She hit a big pothole on Holland Ave and Nevada in North Spokane.

Since January 1st, city crews have filled nearly 1,300 potholes, and 400 just in the last week.

Today Mayor Condon said crews will soon be using new techniques, new material and new equipment which is coming next week.

Kelly says the sooner the better. "I think this year again is the worst I've ever seen the roads," Kelly added. She plans on filing a claim with the city to pay for the damages to her car. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • PHOTOS: Northern Lights dazzle across the region

    PHOTOS: Northern Lights dazzle across the region

    Sunday, May 28 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-05-29 01:28:09 GMT

    KHQ.com - If you were up late Saturday night and looking up at the sky, you were treated to a beautiful light show courtesy of Mother Nature. Independence Day fireworks are still about a month away, but Saturday's Northern Lights display was just as dazzling. Several of you shared your photos with us. Click through the slide show above to see some of the photos sent to us.

    >>

    KHQ.com - If you were up late Saturday night and looking up at the sky, you were treated to a beautiful light show courtesy of Mother Nature. Independence Day fireworks are still about a month away, but Saturday's Northern Lights display was just as dazzling. Several of you shared your photos with us. Click through the slide show above to see some of the photos sent to us.

    >>

  • Police say 8 dead in Mississippi shooting

    Police say 8 dead in Mississippi shooting

    Sunday, May 28 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-05-28 18:16:56 GMT

    BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say a shooting spree that left eight people dead in Mississippi began with a call regarding a domestic dispute.      The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Sunday that three female victims and a Lincoln County sheriff's deputy were killed. 

    >>

    BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say a shooting spree that left eight people dead in Mississippi began with a call regarding a domestic dispute.      The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Sunday that three female victims and a Lincoln County sheriff's deputy were killed. 

    >>

  • Trial set for former high school science teacher accused of lewd conduct

    Trial set for former high school science teacher accused of lewd conduct

    Sunday, May 28 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-05-28 19:38:26 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE (AP) - A late summer trial is scheduled for a former Lake City High School science teacher who faces lewd conduct charges.      The Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Press reports that a two-week jury trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 26 for Jeffrey Kantola. Kantola is charged with lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16. The felony charges can carry up to 15 years in prison.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE (AP) - A late summer trial is scheduled for a former Lake City High School science teacher who faces lewd conduct charges.      The Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Press reports that a two-week jury trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 26 for Jeffrey Kantola. Kantola is charged with lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16. The felony charges can carry up to 15 years in prison.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • One person facing arson charge in fires along Fish Lake Trail

    One person facing arson charge in fires along Fish Lake Trail

    Sunday, May 28 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-29 01:44:08 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say one person is in custody facing a charge of second degree arson in connection to a series of six brush fires started near the Fish Lake Trail. Police describe the person as a 51-year-old transient man living in the woods in the area.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say one person is in custody facing a charge of second degree arson in connection to a series of six brush fires started near the Fish Lake Trail. Police describe the person as a 51-year-old transient man living in the woods in the area.

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Northern Lights dazzle across the region

    PHOTOS: Northern Lights dazzle across the region

    Sunday, May 28 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-05-29 01:28:09 GMT

    KHQ.com - If you were up late Saturday night and looking up at the sky, you were treated to a beautiful light show courtesy of Mother Nature. Independence Day fireworks are still about a month away, but Saturday's Northern Lights display was just as dazzling. Several of you shared your photos with us. Click through the slide show above to see some of the photos sent to us.

    >>

    KHQ.com - If you were up late Saturday night and looking up at the sky, you were treated to a beautiful light show courtesy of Mother Nature. Independence Day fireworks are still about a month away, but Saturday's Northern Lights display was just as dazzling. Several of you shared your photos with us. Click through the slide show above to see some of the photos sent to us.

    >>

  • Two apartments damaged in fire on E. Euclid

    Two apartments damaged in fire on E. Euclid

    Sunday, May 28 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-05-29 00:47:10 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire crews were called to a fire at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of E. Euclid Ave. Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but two apartments did sustain damage. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire crews were called to a fire at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of E. Euclid Ave. Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but two apartments did sustain damage. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

    >>
    •   