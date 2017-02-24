City of Spokane's mayor discusses pothole plan

City of Spokane Mayor David Condon held a meeting Thursday to discuss his game plan to fix the city’s pothole problem.

"Because this has been an extraordinary year and even with our best efforts, there's still work to be done," said Mayor Condon.

Everywhere you drive in Spokane it seems like potholes keep on popping up.

“I don't feel like the roads are safe to drive on right now especially at night," said Kelly Strine. She hit a big pothole on Holland Ave and Nevada in North Spokane.

Since January 1st, city crews have filled nearly 1,300 potholes, and 400 just in the last week.

Today Mayor Condon said crews will soon be using new techniques, new material and new equipment which is coming next week.

Kelly says the sooner the better. "I think this year again is the worst I've ever seen the roads," Kelly added. She plans on filing a claim with the city to pay for the damages to her car.