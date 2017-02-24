New pothole fix coming to Spokane - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

New pothole fix coming to Spokane

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

“We've heard many times from many people who have lived here a long time this is the worst potholes have ever been," said the new Spokane Street Director Gary Kaesemeyer in his first public appearance since taking the position.

Street crews today were busy on Freya and Harston filling potholes a new way.

"One of the new methods we are trying out is were actually using bridge deck replacement material in the streets," said Kaesemeyer.

The new material the city is testing is a polymer-based material which is stronger than the traditional cold-pack that they have been using.

"We are going to test to see how the existing asphalt holds up around the repairs," says Kaesemeyer.

Kaesemeyer hopes this new material will be much more cost effective but that's not the only new method they have.

"One other thing we are trying to do next week is bringing in a new piece of equipment,"Kaesemeyer said.  

That new piece of equipment is supposed to make a longer lasting pothole repair and Kaesemeyer is excited to try it.

"Hopefully they'll last a little longer," he said. 

