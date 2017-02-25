Update: One lane opened after Kootenai County road wash out

Update: Road crews in Kootenai County continue to work to reopen a washed out road in Bayview, Idaho, that has been closed since Friday evening.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says a significant wash out closed East Cape Horn Road near East Buena Vista Lane Friday at around 7 p.m. Crews worked through the night Friday and the Lake Highway District was able to reopen a single lane of traffic to local residents Saturday morning.

Due to heavy equipment and truck traffic in the area working to repair the road, both the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and Lakes Highway District are requesting that all affected residents limit their travel through the area to necessary travel only. Residents should expect delays and use caution while traveling through the area.

Previous coverage:

The Civil Authority has issued a local emergency alert in Kootenai County, Idaho Friday evening.

Cape Horn Road is closed at Buena Vista because Cape Horn Road is washed out.

Crews are working to fix the problem.

No word at this time when the road will be reopened.