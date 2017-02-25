Update: One lane opened after Kootenai County road wash out - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Update: One lane opened after Kootenai County road wash out

Posted: Updated:
Road wash out prompts emergency alert for Kootenai County Road wash out prompts emergency alert for Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho -

Update: Road crews in Kootenai County continue to work to reopen a washed out road in Bayview, Idaho, that has been closed since Friday evening.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says a significant wash out closed East Cape Horn Road near East Buena Vista Lane Friday at around 7 p.m. Crews worked through the night Friday and the Lake Highway District was able to reopen a single lane of traffic to local residents Saturday morning.

Due to heavy equipment and truck traffic in the area working to repair the road, both the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and Lakes Highway District are requesting that all affected residents limit their travel through the area to necessary travel only. Residents should expect delays and use caution while traveling through the area. 

Previous coverage:

The Civil Authority has issued a local emergency alert in Kootenai County, Idaho Friday evening. 

Cape Horn Road is closed at Buena Vista because Cape Horn Road is washed out. 

Crews are working to fix the problem. 

No word at this time when the road will be reopened. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • PHOTOS: Northern Lights dazzle across the region

    PHOTOS: Northern Lights dazzle across the region

    Sunday, May 28 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-05-29 01:28:09 GMT

    KHQ.com - If you were up late Saturday night and looking up at the sky, you were treated to a beautiful light show courtesy of Mother Nature. Independence Day fireworks are still about a month away, but Saturday's Northern Lights display was just as dazzling. Several of you shared your photos with us. Click through the slide show above to see some of the photos sent to us.

    >>

    KHQ.com - If you were up late Saturday night and looking up at the sky, you were treated to a beautiful light show courtesy of Mother Nature. Independence Day fireworks are still about a month away, but Saturday's Northern Lights display was just as dazzling. Several of you shared your photos with us. Click through the slide show above to see some of the photos sent to us.

    >>

  • Police say 8 dead in Mississippi shooting

    Police say 8 dead in Mississippi shooting

    Sunday, May 28 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-05-28 18:16:56 GMT

    BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say a shooting spree that left eight people dead in Mississippi began with a call regarding a domestic dispute.      The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Sunday that three female victims and a Lincoln County sheriff's deputy were killed. 

    >>

    BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say a shooting spree that left eight people dead in Mississippi began with a call regarding a domestic dispute.      The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Sunday that three female victims and a Lincoln County sheriff's deputy were killed. 

    >>

  • Trial set for former high school science teacher accused of lewd conduct

    Trial set for former high school science teacher accused of lewd conduct

    Sunday, May 28 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-05-28 19:38:26 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE (AP) - A late summer trial is scheduled for a former Lake City High School science teacher who faces lewd conduct charges.      The Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Press reports that a two-week jury trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 26 for Jeffrey Kantola. Kantola is charged with lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16. The felony charges can carry up to 15 years in prison.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE (AP) - A late summer trial is scheduled for a former Lake City High School science teacher who faces lewd conduct charges.      The Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Press reports that a two-week jury trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 26 for Jeffrey Kantola. Kantola is charged with lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16. The felony charges can carry up to 15 years in prison.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • One person facing arson charge in fires along Fish Lake Trail

    One person facing arson charge in fires along Fish Lake Trail

    Sunday, May 28 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-29 01:44:08 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say one person is in custody facing a charge of second degree arson in connection to a series of six brush fires started near the Fish Lake Trail. Police describe the person as a 51-year-old transient man living in the woods in the area.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say one person is in custody facing a charge of second degree arson in connection to a series of six brush fires started near the Fish Lake Trail. Police describe the person as a 51-year-old transient man living in the woods in the area.

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Northern Lights dazzle across the region

    PHOTOS: Northern Lights dazzle across the region

    Sunday, May 28 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-05-29 01:28:09 GMT

    KHQ.com - If you were up late Saturday night and looking up at the sky, you were treated to a beautiful light show courtesy of Mother Nature. Independence Day fireworks are still about a month away, but Saturday's Northern Lights display was just as dazzling. Several of you shared your photos with us. Click through the slide show above to see some of the photos sent to us.

    >>

    KHQ.com - If you were up late Saturday night and looking up at the sky, you were treated to a beautiful light show courtesy of Mother Nature. Independence Day fireworks are still about a month away, but Saturday's Northern Lights display was just as dazzling. Several of you shared your photos with us. Click through the slide show above to see some of the photos sent to us.

    >>

  • Two apartments damaged in fire on E. Euclid

    Two apartments damaged in fire on E. Euclid

    Sunday, May 28 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-05-29 00:47:10 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire crews were called to a fire at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of E. Euclid Ave. Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but two apartments did sustain damage. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire crews were called to a fire at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of E. Euclid Ave. Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but two apartments did sustain damage. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

    >>
    •   