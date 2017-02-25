Pre-existing conditions complicate health care replacement - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Pre-existing conditions complicate health care replacement

Posted: Updated:
CHICAGO -

As Republicans try to unite around a replacement for the Affordable Care Act, one of the most popular parts of the law will be among the most difficult to replace: the guarantee of health coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.
    
Under the health care law, insurance companies are required to cover people with serious medical problems. President Donald Trump has said he wants to "keep pre-existing conditions" but has not said how he would do it.
    
Some Republicans favor state-based solutions, including high-risk pools, where people without other options can turn for coverage. More than 30 states ran high-risk pools in 2011 before the law took full effect, but they had net losses of more than $1.2 billion.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

