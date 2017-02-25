Report: Washington's most common crime shouldn't be one - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Report: Washington's most common crime shouldn't be one

Posted: Updated:
SEATTLE -

A new report from the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union says the most commonly charged crime in Washington state shouldn't be a crime at all.
    
The ACLU of Washington report says taxpayers spend tens of millions of dollars a year prosecuting cases of third-degree driving with a suspended license, convicting people nearly 900,000 times since the Legislature made it a criminal offense in 1993.
    
The crime covers those who keep driving after having their licenses suspended for failing to pay tickets or failing to show up for court hearings. But the report says it effectively criminalizes poverty, sometimes sending people to jail for using their cars to get to the jobs they need to pay their traffic tickets.
    
The ACLU says it should be treated as a civil infraction, as it already is in some parts of the state, including Seattle, Yakima and Snohomish County.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Driver airlifted from scene of motorhome rollover near Moses Lake; DUI investigation underway

    Driver airlifted from scene of motorhome rollover near Moses Lake; DUI investigation underway

    Monday, May 29 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-05-30 00:57:01 GMT

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A serious crash is blocking lanes of I-90 near Moses Lake. Details are very limited at this time, but WSDOT confirms one lane in each direction on I-90 near milepost 173 is closed while crews investigate the crash. Viewer video sent to KHQ shows a large motorhome flipped over in the median. 

    >>

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A serious crash is blocking lanes of I-90 near Moses Lake. Details are very limited at this time, but WSDOT confirms one lane in each direction on I-90 near milepost 173 is closed while crews investigate the crash. Viewer video sent to KHQ shows a large motorhome flipped over in the median. 

    >>

  • 18-year-old man arrested for vehicular homicide after fatal crash south of Ritzville on Highway 395

    18-year-old man arrested for vehicular homicide after fatal crash south of Ritzville on Highway 395

    Monday, May 29 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-05-29 22:12:23 GMT

    ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol one person has died following a one-car collision south of Ritzville Monday morning. Troopers say the crash happened on Highway 395 about 24 miles south of Ritzville. The 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was headed north on 395 at a high rate of speed when the driver 18-year-old Jaciel Parra of Victor, Idaho, fell asleep at the wheel.

    >>

    ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol one person has died following a one-car collision south of Ritzville Monday morning. Troopers say the crash happened on Highway 395 about 24 miles south of Ritzville. The 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was headed north on 395 at a high rate of speed when the driver 18-year-old Jaciel Parra of Victor, Idaho, fell asleep at the wheel.

    >>

  • Golfer Tiger Woods says DUI was 'unexpected reaction' to prescribed medication

    Golfer Tiger Woods says DUI was 'unexpected reaction' to prescribed medication

    Monday, May 29 2017 8:06 PM EDT2017-05-30 00:06:00 GMT

    JUPITER, Fla. - Update: Following his arrest on a DUI charge in Florida, golfer Tiger Woods released a statement Monday evening saying alcohol wasn't involved. Woods says he takes full responsibility for his actions and that the DUI was an unexpected reaction to medication. His full statement can be read below:

    >>

    JUPITER, Fla. - Update: Following his arrest on a DUI charge in Florida, golfer Tiger Woods released a statement Monday evening saying alcohol wasn't involved. Woods says he takes full responsibility for his actions and that the DUI was an unexpected reaction to medication. His full statement can be read below:

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Climber rescued after falling into crevasse on Mt Rainier

    Climber rescued after falling into crevasse on Mt Rainier

    Monday, May 29 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-05-30 01:55:43 GMT

    MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK (AP) - A climber is in the hospital after being rescued from a crevasse on Mount Rainier.      Mount Rainier National Park officials say three people climbed the mountain on Saturday and were descending on skis and snowboards when a 24-year-old female fell about 100 feet (30 meters) into a crevasse on the Emmons Glacier on the mountain's east side at an elevation of about 12,300 feet (3,750 meters).

    >>

    MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK (AP) - A climber is in the hospital after being rescued from a crevasse on Mount Rainier.      Mount Rainier National Park officials say three people climbed the mountain on Saturday and were descending on skis and snowboards when a 24-year-old female fell about 100 feet (30 meters) into a crevasse on the Emmons Glacier on the mountain's east side at an elevation of about 12,300 feet (3,750 meters).

    >>

  • Driver airlifted from scene of motorhome rollover near Moses Lake; DUI investigation underway

    Driver airlifted from scene of motorhome rollover near Moses Lake; DUI investigation underway

    Monday, May 29 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-05-30 00:57:01 GMT

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A serious crash is blocking lanes of I-90 near Moses Lake. Details are very limited at this time, but WSDOT confirms one lane in each direction on I-90 near milepost 173 is closed while crews investigate the crash. Viewer video sent to KHQ shows a large motorhome flipped over in the median. 

    >>

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A serious crash is blocking lanes of I-90 near Moses Lake. Details are very limited at this time, but WSDOT confirms one lane in each direction on I-90 near milepost 173 is closed while crews investigate the crash. Viewer video sent to KHQ shows a large motorhome flipped over in the median. 

    >>

  • Golfer Tiger Woods says DUI was 'unexpected reaction' to prescribed medication

    Golfer Tiger Woods says DUI was 'unexpected reaction' to prescribed medication

    Monday, May 29 2017 8:06 PM EDT2017-05-30 00:06:00 GMT

    JUPITER, Fla. - Update: Following his arrest on a DUI charge in Florida, golfer Tiger Woods released a statement Monday evening saying alcohol wasn't involved. Woods says he takes full responsibility for his actions and that the DUI was an unexpected reaction to medication. His full statement can be read below:

    >>

    JUPITER, Fla. - Update: Following his arrest on a DUI charge in Florida, golfer Tiger Woods released a statement Monday evening saying alcohol wasn't involved. Woods says he takes full responsibility for his actions and that the DUI was an unexpected reaction to medication. His full statement can be read below:

    >>
    •   