Police deadly force bill dies in committee

A bill that would have lowered the bar for prosecuting police who use deadly force has died in committee after failing to get a vote before Friday's deadline. But a proponent in the House says the issue is still alive this legislative session.



Senate Bill 5073, sponsored by Democratic Sen. David Frockt of Seattle, would have changed the existing statute that makes it almost impossible for prosecutors to criminally charge law-enforcement officers who wrongfully use deadly force. While it passed out of a policy committee last week, it did not come up for a required vote before a fiscal committee Friday.



Current law states that an officer can't be charged if he or she acted in good faith and without malice, or "evil intent," when using deadly force. Under the measure, the word "malice" would have been removed and a clearer definition of what "good faith" means would have been added. The bill also would have included a dedicated state account to fund officer training, community outreach and a system to collect data on deadly use-of-force incidents.

