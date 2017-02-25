Ex-Labor Secretary Perez voted Dem chairman

Ex-Labor Secretary Perez voted Dem chairmanPosted: Updated:
Driver airlifted from scene of motorhome rollover near Moses Lake; DUI investigation underway
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A serious crash is blocking lanes of I-90 near Moses Lake. Details are very limited at this time, but WSDOT confirms one lane in each direction on I-90 near milepost 173 is closed while crews investigate the crash. Viewer video sent to KHQ shows a large motorhome flipped over in the median.>>
18-year-old man arrested for vehicular homicide after fatal crash south of Ritzville on Highway 395
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol one person has died following a one-car collision south of Ritzville Monday morning. Troopers say the crash happened on Highway 395 about 24 miles south of Ritzville. The 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was headed north on 395 at a high rate of speed when the driver 18-year-old Jaciel Parra of Victor, Idaho, fell asleep at the wheel.>>
Golfer Tiger Woods says DUI was 'unexpected reaction' to prescribed medication
JUPITER, Fla. - Update: Following his arrest on a DUI charge in Florida, golfer Tiger Woods released a statement Monday evening saying alcohol wasn't involved. Woods says he takes full responsibility for his actions and that the DUI was an unexpected reaction to medication. His full statement can be read below:>>
PHOTOS: Northern Lights dazzle across the region
KHQ.com - If you were up late Saturday night and looking up at the sky, you were treated to a beautiful light show courtesy of Mother Nature. Independence Day fireworks are still about a month away, but Saturday's Northern Lights display was just as dazzling. Several of you shared your photos with us. Click through the slide show above to see some of the photos sent to us.>>
Coeur d'Alene Police searching for armed robbery suspect
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Police in Coeur d'Alene are searching for the man who robbed the Dollar Tree on W. Neider Avenue Sunday night. Officers say a man came into the store just before 9:00 a.m., pulled a gun and demanded money. Police say he took an undisclosed amount of cash and then fled the area.>>
Trial set for former high school science teacher accused of lewd conduct
COEUR D'ALENE (AP) - A late summer trial is scheduled for a former Lake City High School science teacher who faces lewd conduct charges. The Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Press reports that a two-week jury trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 26 for Jeffrey Kantola. Kantola is charged with lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16. The felony charges can carry up to 15 years in prison.>>
Climber rescued after falling into crevasse on Mt Rainier
MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK (AP) - A climber is in the hospital after being rescued from a crevasse on Mount Rainier. Mount Rainier National Park officials say three people climbed the mountain on Saturday and were descending on skis and snowboards when a 24-year-old female fell about 100 feet (30 meters) into a crevasse on the Emmons Glacier on the mountain's east side at an elevation of about 12,300 feet (3,750 meters).>>
JUPITER, Fla. - Update: Following his arrest on a DUI charge in Florida, golfer Tiger Woods released a statement Monday evening saying alcohol wasn't involved. Woods says he takes full responsibility for his actions and that the DUI was an unexpected reaction to medication. His full statement can be read below:>>
3 people hurt after ponies rush sidewalk at Wisconsin parade
ELM GROVE, Wis. (AP) - Three people were injured when show ponies pulling a wagon in a Memorial Day parade in southeastern Wisconsin rushed onto a crowded sidewalk. Authorities say a 9-year-old boy and a 58-year-old woman who were struck by the carriage Monday in Elm Grove were taken to a hospital. The boy, who is from Racine, suffered a minor cut and stomach pain.>>
1 man killed after pickup drives over angry campers
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 20-year-old man who was intentionally run over at a Grays Harbor County campground has died of his injuries. KOMO-TV reports that Jimmy Smith-Kramer of Taholah was one of two victims run over by a pickup truck Saturday. Tacoma General Hospital officials confirmed he had died late Sunday.>>
Teen says slain cousin shielded him from bullets in Mississippi shooting
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi teen says his life was saved by his 18-year-old cousin who shielded him from bullets. Caleb Edwards says when a gunman entered a home early Sunday, "I thought I was going to die.">>
1 hurt by driver firing AK-47 on Florida highway
MIAMI (AP) - One person was injured when a man started firing an AK-47 while driving down a Florida highway. In a statement from Miami-Dade Police, Detective Daniel Ferrin said two vehicles were struck by bullets after the 36-year-old suspect began shooting from his Toyota Corolla as he drove south on the Palmetto Expressway early Monday.>>
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol one person has died following a one-car collision south of Ritzville Monday morning. Troopers say the crash happened on Highway 395 about 24 miles south of Ritzville. The 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was headed north on 395 at a high rate of speed when the driver 18-year-old Jaciel Parra of Victor, Idaho, fell asleep at the wheel.>>
Portland mayor urges cancellation of Trump rally
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The mayor of Portland, Oregon, is calling on the federal government and organizers to cancel a "Trump Free Speech Rally" and other events next weekend after the fatal stabbing of two people who confronted a man hurling racial slurs at two young women on a train. Mayor Ted Wheeler said Monday that the community is sad and angry, and the rallies are inappropriate and could be dangerous.>>
Americans turn out by 1000s to remember JFK
BOSTON (AP) - Thousands have gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of President John F. Kennedy on the day he would have turned 100. The United States Postal Service commemorated Kennedy's centennial Monday with a dedication of a new JFK postage stamp in Brookline, Massachusetts, where the late president was born on May 29, 1917.>>
