Ex-Labor Secretary Perez voted Dem chairman - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Ex-Labor Secretary Perez voted Dem chairman

Posted: Updated:
Tom Perez. Photo: NBC Tom Perez. Photo: NBC
WASHINGTON -

Democrats have a new national party chairman and it's Tom Perez, who was labor secretary under President Barack Obama.
    
Perez won over Keith Ellison, a Minnesota congressman, in the second round of voting Saturday by Democratic National Committee members at their meeting in Atlanta.
    
Perez gave a speech before the vote, and he said Democrats face "a crisis of confidence" and a "crisis of relevance." He pledged to "take the fight" to Trump and "right-wing Republicans."
    
The Democrats' power-deficit is stark.
    
Republicans occupy the White House, run both chambers of Congress and control about two-thirds of U.S. statehouses.
    
Perez and Ellison each pledged to rebuild state and local parties, including in Republican-dominated states. Both said the party must capitalize on widespread opposition to Trump but also work to reach frustrated working-class voters who felt abandoned Democrats and embraced Trump.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Driver airlifted from scene of motorhome rollover near Moses Lake; DUI investigation underway

    Driver airlifted from scene of motorhome rollover near Moses Lake; DUI investigation underway

    Monday, May 29 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-05-30 00:57:01 GMT

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A serious crash is blocking lanes of I-90 near Moses Lake. Details are very limited at this time, but WSDOT confirms one lane in each direction on I-90 near milepost 173 is closed while crews investigate the crash. Viewer video sent to KHQ shows a large motorhome flipped over in the median. 

    >>

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A serious crash is blocking lanes of I-90 near Moses Lake. Details are very limited at this time, but WSDOT confirms one lane in each direction on I-90 near milepost 173 is closed while crews investigate the crash. Viewer video sent to KHQ shows a large motorhome flipped over in the median. 

    >>

  • 18-year-old man arrested for vehicular homicide after fatal crash south of Ritzville on Highway 395

    18-year-old man arrested for vehicular homicide after fatal crash south of Ritzville on Highway 395

    Monday, May 29 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-05-29 22:12:23 GMT

    ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol one person has died following a one-car collision south of Ritzville Monday morning. Troopers say the crash happened on Highway 395 about 24 miles south of Ritzville. The 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was headed north on 395 at a high rate of speed when the driver 18-year-old Jaciel Parra of Victor, Idaho, fell asleep at the wheel.

    >>

    ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol one person has died following a one-car collision south of Ritzville Monday morning. Troopers say the crash happened on Highway 395 about 24 miles south of Ritzville. The 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was headed north on 395 at a high rate of speed when the driver 18-year-old Jaciel Parra of Victor, Idaho, fell asleep at the wheel.

    >>

  • Golfer Tiger Woods says DUI was 'unexpected reaction' to prescribed medication

    Golfer Tiger Woods says DUI was 'unexpected reaction' to prescribed medication

    Monday, May 29 2017 8:06 PM EDT2017-05-30 00:06:00 GMT

    JUPITER, Fla. - Update: Following his arrest on a DUI charge in Florida, golfer Tiger Woods released a statement Monday evening saying alcohol wasn't involved. Woods says he takes full responsibility for his actions and that the DUI was an unexpected reaction to medication. His full statement can be read below:

    >>

    JUPITER, Fla. - Update: Following his arrest on a DUI charge in Florida, golfer Tiger Woods released a statement Monday evening saying alcohol wasn't involved. Woods says he takes full responsibility for his actions and that the DUI was an unexpected reaction to medication. His full statement can be read below:

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report