Final cleanup begins at Dakota Access pipeline protest camp - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Final cleanup begins at Dakota Access pipeline protest camp

Posted: Updated:
BISMARCK, N.D. -

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has moved into the evacuated Dakota Access pipeline protest camp to finish the cleanup started weeks ago by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.
    
A Florida-based company is providing trash removal and environmental cleanup on the federal land.
    
Authorities this week cleared the last holdouts from the camp near the Standing Rock Reservation, which straddles the North Dakota and South Dakota border. Thousands stayed there when the protest heated up in August.
    
Corps officials say about 240 dumpsters have been hauled from the main camp, each brimming with debris of old food stores, structures, tents, building materials and personal belongings, much of which was buried under winter blizzards.
    
The Bismarck Tribune is reporting that officials predict about 240 more will get the job done.
    
___
    
Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  Driver airlifted from scene of motorhome rollover near Moses Lake; DUI investigation underway

    Monday, May 29 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-05-30 00:57:01 GMT

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A serious crash is blocking lanes of I-90 near Moses Lake. Details are very limited at this time, but WSDOT confirms one lane in each direction on I-90 near milepost 173 is closed while crews investigate the crash. Viewer video sent to KHQ shows a large motorhome flipped over in the median. 

  1 man killed after pickup drives over angry campers

    Monday, May 29 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-05-29 23:11:00 GMT

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 20-year-old man who was intentionally run over at a Grays Harbor County campground has died of his injuries.      KOMO-TV reports that Jimmy Smith-Kramer of Taholah was one of two victims run over by a pickup truck Saturday.      Tacoma General Hospital officials confirmed he had died late Sunday.

  18-year-old man arrested for vehicular homicide after fatal crash south of Ritzville on Highway 395

    Monday, May 29 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-05-29 22:12:23 GMT

    ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol one person has died following a one-car collision south of Ritzville Monday morning. Troopers say the crash happened on Highway 395 about 24 miles south of Ritzville. The 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was headed north on 395 at a high rate of speed when the driver 18-year-old Jaciel Parra of Victor, Idaho, fell asleep at the wheel.

  Crews searching for Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 12:47 AM EDT2017-05-30 04:47:42 GMT

    Update: Sheriff's deputies tell us a recovery operation is now underway at Palouse Falls where a man from Spokane has drowned. Detectives say the 25-year-old was trying to take a selfie with his girlfriend above the falls when he fell about 35 feet off the back side of a cliff. Deputies say they don't know if he went over the falls, so rescue teams have been looking above and below it.

  Pasco Police find stolen truck driven by 15-year-old

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 12:26 AM EDT2017-05-30 04:26:52 GMT

    PASCO, Wash. - Pasco Police report they recovered a stolen truck driven by a 15-year-old Kennewick girl early Monday morning. The truck was found near 4th and Court. It had been stolen sometime early Sunday morning from the 1400 block of W. Clark. The owner of the truck told police he parked the truck on the curb with the keys in the ignition and a large white AC unit in the bed.

  Hundreds honor the fallen during Medical Lake Memorial Day ceremony

    Monday, May 29 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-05-30 03:19:16 GMT

    MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Hundreds of people came to the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake on Monday for Memorial Day. One local couple has made it a tradition every year to remember those who sacrificed for our country and have made sure they are never taken for granted or forgotten. 

