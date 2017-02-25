Trump says he won't attend correspondents dinner this spring - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Trump says he won't attend correspondents dinner this spring

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

President Donald Trump says he won't be attending the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner this spring.
    
In a tweet on Saturday, the president doesn't give a reason but says he wishes "everyone well and have a great evening!"
    
The annual fundraiser for college scholarships mixes politicians, journalists and celebrities.
    
Trump has long had an adversarial relationship with news media. In recent weeks, he has accused some news outlets of publishing "fake news."
    
Trump has also slammed reporters for using anonymous sources. His frustration includes reports describing contacts between his campaign advisers and Russian intelligence agents, which the White House has disputed. Yet members of his staff regularly demand anonymity when talking to reporters

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Driver airlifted from scene of motorhome rollover near Moses Lake; DUI investigation underway

    Driver airlifted from scene of motorhome rollover near Moses Lake; DUI investigation underway

    Monday, May 29 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-05-30 00:57:01 GMT

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A serious crash is blocking lanes of I-90 near Moses Lake. Details are very limited at this time, but WSDOT confirms one lane in each direction on I-90 near milepost 173 is closed while crews investigate the crash. Viewer video sent to KHQ shows a large motorhome flipped over in the median. 

    >>

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A serious crash is blocking lanes of I-90 near Moses Lake. Details are very limited at this time, but WSDOT confirms one lane in each direction on I-90 near milepost 173 is closed while crews investigate the crash. Viewer video sent to KHQ shows a large motorhome flipped over in the median. 

    >>

  • 1 man killed after pickup drives over angry campers

    1 man killed after pickup drives over angry campers

    Monday, May 29 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-05-29 23:11:00 GMT

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 20-year-old man who was intentionally run over at a Grays Harbor County campground has died of his injuries.      KOMO-TV reports that Jimmy Smith-Kramer of Taholah was one of two victims run over by a pickup truck Saturday.      Tacoma General Hospital officials confirmed he had died late Sunday.

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 20-year-old man who was intentionally run over at a Grays Harbor County campground has died of his injuries.      KOMO-TV reports that Jimmy Smith-Kramer of Taholah was one of two victims run over by a pickup truck Saturday.      Tacoma General Hospital officials confirmed he had died late Sunday.

    >>

  • 18-year-old man arrested for vehicular homicide after fatal crash south of Ritzville on Highway 395

    18-year-old man arrested for vehicular homicide after fatal crash south of Ritzville on Highway 395

    Monday, May 29 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-05-29 22:12:23 GMT

    ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol one person has died following a one-car collision south of Ritzville Monday morning. Troopers say the crash happened on Highway 395 about 24 miles south of Ritzville. The 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was headed north on 395 at a high rate of speed when the driver 18-year-old Jaciel Parra of Victor, Idaho, fell asleep at the wheel.

    >>

    ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol one person has died following a one-car collision south of Ritzville Monday morning. Troopers say the crash happened on Highway 395 about 24 miles south of Ritzville. The 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was headed north on 395 at a high rate of speed when the driver 18-year-old Jaciel Parra of Victor, Idaho, fell asleep at the wheel.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report