Trump says he won't attend correspondents dinner this spring

Trump says he won't attend correspondents dinner this springPosted: Updated:
Driver airlifted from scene of motorhome rollover near Moses Lake; DUI investigation underway
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A serious crash is blocking lanes of I-90 near Moses Lake. Details are very limited at this time, but WSDOT confirms one lane in each direction on I-90 near milepost 173 is closed while crews investigate the crash. Viewer video sent to KHQ shows a large motorhome flipped over in the median.>>
1 man killed after pickup drives over angry campers
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 20-year-old man who was intentionally run over at a Grays Harbor County campground has died of his injuries. KOMO-TV reports that Jimmy Smith-Kramer of Taholah was one of two victims run over by a pickup truck Saturday. Tacoma General Hospital officials confirmed he had died late Sunday.>>
18-year-old man arrested for vehicular homicide after fatal crash south of Ritzville on Highway 395
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol one person has died following a one-car collision south of Ritzville Monday morning. Troopers say the crash happened on Highway 395 about 24 miles south of Ritzville. The 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was headed north on 395 at a high rate of speed when the driver 18-year-old Jaciel Parra of Victor, Idaho, fell asleep at the wheel.>>
Golfer Tiger Woods says DUI was 'unexpected reaction' to prescribed medication
JUPITER, Fla. - Update: Following his arrest on a DUI charge in Florida, golfer Tiger Woods released a statement Monday evening saying alcohol wasn't involved. Woods says he takes full responsibility for his actions and that the DUI was an unexpected reaction to medication. His full statement can be read below:>>
PHOTOS: Northern Lights dazzle across the region
KHQ.com - If you were up late Saturday night and looking up at the sky, you were treated to a beautiful light show courtesy of Mother Nature. Independence Day fireworks are still about a month away, but Saturday's Northern Lights display was just as dazzling. Several of you shared your photos with us. Click through the slide show above to see some of the photos sent to us.>>
Coeur d'Alene Police searching for armed robbery suspect
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Police in Coeur d'Alene are searching for the man who robbed the Dollar Tree on W. Neider Avenue Sunday night. Officers say a man came into the store just before 9:00 a.m., pulled a gun and demanded money. Police say he took an undisclosed amount of cash and then fled the area.>>
