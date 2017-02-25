More snow in Spokane's forecast

Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority. Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links!

View photos of the weather sent in by viewers, or upload one of your own to share with the rest of us!

Do you want to be a Weather Watcher for KHQ Local News? You just need the ability to Skype or UStream from your computer or smart phone.

Old Man Winter continues to hang around in Spokane and the Inland Northwest. Snow is back in the forecast for the next few days and some areas of the region are under winter weather advisories Saturday night. Here's a closer look at the forecast.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY -

Spokane/CdA - 2-4" Saturday Night and Sunday and an additional 2-4" Sunday night into Monday. Set to expire at 3PM Monday.

- 2-4" Saturday Night and Sunday and an additional 2-4" Sunday night into Monday. Set to expire at 3PM Monday. Okanogan Highlands - 2-4" for Valleys and 4-8" in Mtns until 3PM Sunday.

- 2-4" for Valleys and 4-8" in Mtns until 3PM Sunday. Upper Columbia Basin/Ritzville/Grand Coulee - 2-4" of Snow until 3PM Sunday.

NE WA/N. Idaho - 2-4" of snow Saturday Night into Sunday and 1-3" Sunday night into Monday for Valleys. Mtns a total of 6-11" of snowfall.

- 2-4" of snow Saturday Night into Sunday and 1-3" Sunday night into Monday for Valleys. Mtns a total of 6-11" of snowfall. Central Idaho Mtns/Washington & Idaho Palouse - 3-6" Saturday night into Sunday, 2-5" of Snow Sunday night into Monday and 1-3" Monday night into Tuesday.

- 3-6" Saturday night into Sunday, 2-5" of Snow Sunday night into Monday and 1-3" Monday night into Tuesday. Camas Prairie - 5-11" of total snowfall thru Tuesday.

- 5-11" of total snowfall thru Tuesday. Blue Mtns - 5-12" of snowfall thru Tuesday

- 5-12" of snowfall thru Tuesday LC Valley - 1-3" of snow thru 3PM Sunday

Saturday Night - Snow will increase from North to South across the Inland Northwest with temperatures dropping into the mid to low 20's.

Sunday - snow will be on and off throughout the day. Not expected to be heavy but it will be steady snow with 2-4" by the end of the day Sunday. Temperatures topping out in the low 30's.

Monday - spotty snow showers expected with pockets of heavier snowfall that could pop up in the afternoon. Total snowfall from the weekend and Monday for Spokane/CdA will be between 2-6" of snow.

7 Day Forecast: Snow showers will continue right through Sunday and most of Monday. Once this system moves out our weather will be slightly more stable with only spotty showers expected through the rest of next week. Temps will also gradually warm up next week, getting back in the 40s by next Thursday. One thing to watch will be winds Wednesday and Friday, breezy conditions both days are expected.