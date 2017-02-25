Bayview road washout strands some travelers - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Bayview road washout strands some travelers

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
BAYVIEW, Idaho -

Road crews are still working to open a stretch of road near Bayview, Idaho after a washout closed Cape Horn Road near East Buena Vista Lane Friday night. The closure stranded some travelers.

When Rhonda and her husband were coming back from Sandpoint Friday night they didn't expect to hit the roadblock.

"Everyone was out walking around wondering why there was a line of cars parked in the street so we did the same, got out of our car and hiked down here and found out half the road caved in" said Rhonda

A big section of East Cape Horn Road was washed away because of the snow melt and the heavy run-off which eroded the ground below.

"It's like you never expect that to happen in your own neighborhood."

Civil Authorities closed the road and issued a local emergency alert Friday because of the washout. Road crews worked through the night bringing in heavy equipment to fix the damaged road. On Saturday they were able to open one lane of traffic, so homeowners like Rhonda can get to where they need to go.

"I'm really glad they jumped on it because as you know there is only one way in and one way out over here. It's a life issue to get this fixed right away." Rhonda added

While one lane of traffic is now open, the sheriff's office is still asking that people who live in the effected area to limit their travel through Cape Horn Road while crews continue to work. They have also staged emergency vehicles at the site in case of another incident.

Crews hope to have the road repaired and reopened by Sunday afternoon.

