Water main break at 26th and Pines closes roads

Crews were working Sunday morning to repair a water main break in Spokane Valley that has closed roads in the area.

The break happened early Sunday morning in the area of 26th and Pines. Roads have been closed while workers repair the break which some minor flooding of roads.

Crews on the scene say they expect the roads in the area to be closed for most of the day Sunday

Roads closed at26th and pines for a water main break. Will likely be closed for the entire day @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/Nxg1VsqDsH — Katie Chen (@KHQKatieChen) February 26, 2017

No other information was immediately available. This is a developing story. We will provide updates as soon as we know more.