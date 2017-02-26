White House dodging questions of Sessions' role in FBI probe

White House dodging questions of Sessions' role in FBI probePosted: Updated:
Body of Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park has been found
Update: Officials have confirmed the body of a Spokane man who fell off a cliff while trying to take a selfie at Palouse Falls State Park with his girlfriend has been found. Friends and co-workers identified the man to KHQ as Cade Prophet Prophet's body has been found, according to officials, and a recovery mission is underway.>>
1 man killed after pickup drives over angry campers
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 20-year-old man who was intentionally run over at a Grays Harbor County campground has died of his injuries. KOMO-TV reports that Jimmy Smith-Kramer of Taholah was one of two victims run over by a pickup truck Saturday. Tacoma General Hospital officials confirmed he had died late Sunday.>>
Backhoe stolen in broad daylight from Spokane Valley veteran
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Vietnam veteran is hoping to get his backhoe back after it was stolen on Sunday in broad daylight. Sunday afternoon Geno Werner went to lunch with a friend on Memorial Day weekend. When the Navy veteran got home, he was shocked to see his camouflage backhoe that was parked on the street right next to his Spokane Valley home was missing.>>
Driver airlifted from scene of motorhome rollover near Moses Lake; DUI investigation underway
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A serious crash is blocking lanes of I-90 near Moses Lake. Details are very limited at this time, but WSDOT confirms one lane in each direction on I-90 near milepost 173 is closed while crews investigate the crash. Viewer video sent to KHQ shows a large motorhome flipped over in the median.>>
18-year-old man arrested for vehicular homicide after fatal crash south of Ritzville on Highway 395
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol one person has died following a one-car collision south of Ritzville Monday morning. Troopers say the crash happened on Highway 395 about 24 miles south of Ritzville. The 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was headed north on 395 at a high rate of speed when the driver 18-year-old Jaciel Parra of Victor, Idaho, fell asleep at the wheel.>>
Navy SEAL killed in Fleet Week parachute accident identified
UPDATE: JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - A Navy SEAL who fell to his death when his parachute failed to open during a Fleet Week demonstration over the Hudson River has been identified as a 27-year-old Colorado man. The accident that killed Remington J. Peters occurred Sunday at Liberty State Park, a large New Jersey park across from Manhattan where people catch ferries to see the Statue of Liberty.>>
