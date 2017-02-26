Driver arrested after passenger dies in Everett car crash

Everett police say a driver has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a car crash that left one passenger dead and a second injured.



KOMO-TV reports the 30-year-old Lynnwood man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of hit-and-run and vehicular homicide after the crash Friday night. Investigators say he fled from the crash scene, leaving the victims behind, and was tracked down with the help of a police dog.



Police believe the car was speeding and crossed the center-line on a wide corner, leaving the road and hitting a rock wall before returning to the center of the roadway.



