Storm chasers honor "Twister" star with GPS tribute - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Storm chasers honor "Twister" star with GPS tribute

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
Photo: Spotter Network Photo: Spotter Network

Nearly 200 storm chasers are paying tribute to the late actor Bill Paxton by spelling out his initials using GPS coordinates on a map depicting the heart of Tornado Alley.
    
The effort coordinated Sunday by Spotter Network spelled out "BP" to honor the leading man in the disaster movie "Twister," which inspired a generation of storm chasers.
    
John Wetter, the nonprofit's president, says storm chasers have spelled out the initials of fellow chasers four or five times before but never a non-chaser.
    
Most people participating did not travel, but they instead entered GPS coordinates manually to spell the letters on a map centered around Wakita, Oklahoma.
    
In the movie, Paxton plays a storm chaser who's researching tornados during a twister outbreak in Oklahoma.
    
Paxton's death at age 61 was announced Sunday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Body of Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park has been found

    Body of Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park has been found

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-05-31 01:47:35 GMT

    Update: Officials have confirmed the body of a Spokane man who fell off a cliff while trying to take a selfie at Palouse Falls State Park with his girlfriend has been found. Friends and co-workers identified the man to KHQ as Cade Prophet  Prophet's body has been found, according to officials, and a recovery mission is underway. 

    >>

    Update: Officials have confirmed the body of a Spokane man who fell off a cliff while trying to take a selfie at Palouse Falls State Park with his girlfriend has been found. Friends and co-workers identified the man to KHQ as Cade Prophet  Prophet's body has been found, according to officials, and a recovery mission is underway. 

    >>

  • 1 man killed after pickup drives over angry campers

    1 man killed after pickup drives over angry campers

    Monday, May 29 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-05-29 23:11:00 GMT

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 20-year-old man who was intentionally run over at a Grays Harbor County campground has died of his injuries.      KOMO-TV reports that Jimmy Smith-Kramer of Taholah was one of two victims run over by a pickup truck Saturday.      Tacoma General Hospital officials confirmed he had died late Sunday.

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 20-year-old man who was intentionally run over at a Grays Harbor County campground has died of his injuries.      KOMO-TV reports that Jimmy Smith-Kramer of Taholah was one of two victims run over by a pickup truck Saturday.      Tacoma General Hospital officials confirmed he had died late Sunday.

    >>

  • Driver airlifted from scene of motorhome rollover near Moses Lake; DUI investigation underway

    Driver airlifted from scene of motorhome rollover near Moses Lake; DUI investigation underway

    Monday, May 29 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-05-30 00:57:01 GMT

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A serious crash is blocking lanes of I-90 near Moses Lake. Details are very limited at this time, but WSDOT confirms one lane in each direction on I-90 near milepost 173 is closed while crews investigate the crash. Viewer video sent to KHQ shows a large motorhome flipped over in the median. 

    >>

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A serious crash is blocking lanes of I-90 near Moses Lake. Details are very limited at this time, but WSDOT confirms one lane in each direction on I-90 near milepost 173 is closed while crews investigate the crash. Viewer video sent to KHQ shows a large motorhome flipped over in the median. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Charges still possible in fatal Coeur d'Alene boat crash

    Charges still possible in fatal Coeur d'Alene boat crash

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 12:04 AM EDT2017-05-31 04:04:43 GMT

    It's been almost a year since a boat crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene claimed the lives of three people. We spoke with the Kootenai County Prosecutor on Tuesday to see where the case stands. Last week, some news outlets reported that Kootenai County Prosecutor Barry McHugh was not going to pursue charges in the case, but McHugh told KHQ Tuesday that's not the case.

    >>

    It's been almost a year since a boat crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene claimed the lives of three people. We spoke with the Kootenai County Prosecutor on Tuesday to see where the case stands. Last week, some news outlets reported that Kootenai County Prosecutor Barry McHugh was not going to pursue charges in the case, but McHugh told KHQ Tuesday that's not the case.

    >>

  • Safety front and center at Palouse Falls after death

    Safety front and center at Palouse Falls after death

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-05-31 03:48:34 GMT

    PALOUSE FALLS, Wash. - After a 25-year-old Spokane man fell from a cliff at Palouse Falls State Park over the holiday weekend, some park goers are asking, "What's being done to keep visitors safe?" Late in December 2015, park officials at Palouse Falls put up temporary fencing, blocking the popular but dangerous trails that people and animals often used.

    >>

    PALOUSE FALLS, Wash. - After a 25-year-old Spokane man fell from a cliff at Palouse Falls State Park over the holiday weekend, some park goers are asking, "What's being done to keep visitors safe?" Late in December 2015, park officials at Palouse Falls put up temporary fencing, blocking the popular but dangerous trails that people and animals often used.

    >>

  • Family devastated after dog killed by current at Hayden Lake

    Family devastated after dog killed by current at Hayden Lake

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 10:25 PM EDT2017-05-31 02:25:52 GMT

    HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - The sound of summer on a beautiful mountain lake, dogs running around, people relaxing, it’s almost as if time could stand still. "He was swept away so easily within ten seconds,” Missy Holbrook said. On Saturday, Holbrook, her friends, and her furry friend, Bear, spent the day at Hayden Lake. It was when they were packing up, she says, when someone threw a ball into the water close to the dike.

    >>

    HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - The sound of summer on a beautiful mountain lake, dogs running around, people relaxing, it’s almost as if time could stand still. "He was swept away so easily within ten seconds,” Missy Holbrook said. On Saturday, Holbrook, her friends, and her furry friend, Bear, spent the day at Hayden Lake. It was when they were packing up, she says, when someone threw a ball into the water close to the dike.

    >>
    •   