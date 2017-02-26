Officials to stop Oroville Dam outflow to clear debris

Officials to stop Oroville Dam outflow to clear debrisPosted: Updated:
Body of Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park has been found
Update: Officials have confirmed the body of a Spokane man who fell off a cliff while trying to take a selfie at Palouse Falls State Park with his girlfriend has been found. Friends and co-workers identified the man to KHQ as Cade Prophet Prophet's body has been found, according to officials, and a recovery mission is underway.>>
1 man killed after pickup drives over angry campers
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 20-year-old man who was intentionally run over at a Grays Harbor County campground has died of his injuries. KOMO-TV reports that Jimmy Smith-Kramer of Taholah was one of two victims run over by a pickup truck Saturday. Tacoma General Hospital officials confirmed he had died late Sunday.>>
Driver airlifted from scene of motorhome rollover near Moses Lake; DUI investigation underway
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A serious crash is blocking lanes of I-90 near Moses Lake. Details are very limited at this time, but WSDOT confirms one lane in each direction on I-90 near milepost 173 is closed while crews investigate the crash. Viewer video sent to KHQ shows a large motorhome flipped over in the median.>>
Backhoe stolen in broad daylight from Spokane Valley veteran
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Vietnam veteran is hoping to get his backhoe back after it was stolen on Sunday in broad daylight. Sunday afternoon Geno Werner went to lunch with a friend on Memorial Day weekend. When the Navy veteran got home, he was shocked to see his camouflage backhoe that was parked on the street right next to his Spokane Valley home was missing.>>
Deputies release details in crash that killed 3 near George
GEORGE, Wash. - Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison on Tuesday released the names of the three people killed in a two-vehicle collision last Thursday at Adams Road South and Frenchman Hills Road.>>
18-year-old man arrested for vehicular homicide after fatal crash south of Ritzville on Highway 395
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol one person has died following a one-car collision south of Ritzville Monday morning. Troopers say the crash happened on Highway 395 about 24 miles south of Ritzville. The 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was headed north on 395 at a high rate of speed when the driver 18-year-old Jaciel Parra of Victor, Idaho, fell asleep at the wheel.>>
One dead in shooting near Steam Plant restaurant
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say one person is dead after a shooting near 2nd and Lincoln in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in an alleyway near the Steam Plant restaurant. Officers on scene say the suspect in the shooting stuck around and was taken into custody.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, May 30th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, May 30th.>>
Hours-long standoff at Altamont and Hartson ends peacefully
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police have taken a man into custody after an hours-long standoff near the intersection of Altamont and Hartson in Spokane. The standoff started around 5:25 p.m. when police arrived at the house to serve a felony warrant for a probation violation. The man barricaded himself in the house and refused to come out.>>
Charges still possible in fatal Coeur d'Alene boat crash
It's been almost a year since a boat crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene claimed the lives of three people. We spoke with the Kootenai County Prosecutor on Tuesday to see where the case stands. Last week, some news outlets reported that Kootenai County Prosecutor Barry McHugh was not going to pursue charges in the case, but McHugh told KHQ Tuesday that's not the case.>>
Safety front and center at Palouse Falls after death
PALOUSE FALLS, Wash. - After a 25-year-old Spokane man fell from a cliff at Palouse Falls State Park over the holiday weekend, some park goers are asking, "What's being done to keep visitors safe?" Late in December 2015, park officials at Palouse Falls put up temporary fencing, blocking the popular but dangerous trails that people and animals often used.>>
Family devastated after dog killed by current at Hayden Lake
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - The sound of summer on a beautiful mountain lake, dogs running around, people relaxing, it’s almost as if time could stand still. "He was swept away so easily within ten seconds,” Missy Holbrook said. On Saturday, Holbrook, her friends, and her furry friend, Bear, spent the day at Hayden Lake. It was when they were packing up, she says, when someone threw a ball into the water close to the dike.>>
Idaho woman finds glass in biscuit dough
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A North Idaho mom was making a snack for her young daughter when she says she found something strange in the biscuit dough. “It’s really weird looking,” says Jennifer Jamison. She was making pigs in the blanket for her daughter and grabbed a biscuit can out of the fridge.>>
Spokane woman warns of Lyme disease during tick season
Spokane woman warns of Lyme disease during tick season
Tick season is shaping up to be a bad one, and one Spokane woman wants to warn people of the diseases these bugs carry. That's because Mary Grayce Hart has been dealing with chronic Lyme disease for the past 11 years. "It's debilitating. I suffer with chronic pain. I feel sick a lot. Just general not feeling well," she says. She was diagnosed with Lyme disease approximately a year after she started exhibiting symptoms and she had to drop out of college becaus...
Body of Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park has been found
Update: Officials have confirmed the body of a Spokane man who fell off a cliff while trying to take a selfie at Palouse Falls State Park with his girlfriend has been found. Friends and co-workers identified the man to KHQ as Cade Prophet Prophet's body has been found, according to officials, and a recovery mission is underway.>>
Coeur d'Alene Dollar Tree robbery suspect also sought in other cases
Coeur d'Alene Police said Tuesday that the suspect in an armed robbery at a Dollar Tree store on May 28 may have also been involved in similar robberies in New York and Michigan. Officers say they obtained information from detectives in those two states that show similarities between the Coeur d'Alene robbery and other Dollar Tree robberies in New York, Wisconsin and Michigan that happened earlier in May.>>
