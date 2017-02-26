Quincy police investigating after fatal shooting

Police in Quincy, Washington are searching for a person believed to be involved in a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of gunshots around 4 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived on the scene they found one man dead and another wounded. The injured man's wound did not appear life threatening. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers are still searching for the third person involved.

Investigators believe the three people knew each other and the shooting was not gang related.

Police say there is no threat to the public.