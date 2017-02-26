Couple remembers Looff Carrousel ahead of renovations - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Couple remembers Looff Carrousel ahead of renovations

Posted:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A Spokane icon is going to be gone for the next year as a part of Riverfront Park’s construction.

The Looff Carrousel has a more than 100-year history, and has been moved before. On Monday, it’s moving again. This time to a larger building that's being constructed that can host more events

“I'm kind of excited,” says Emily Brooks of the renovations.

She and her husband, Jason, have a soft spot for the Looff Carrousel. That’s because they got married there in 2013.

“We wanted to do something fun. Something less traditional,” she says.

Emily's first thought was the carrousel, especially after Emily learned that Charles Looff, the designer, created the carrousel as a wedding gift for his daughter.

“Instead of doing a first dance, we did a first horse ride,” she says.

After all, it was a carrousel built out of love, and then became a place to vow love, and an icon the city loves. Everyone has a story or a memory about it.

“It'll be nice for our kids to continue to have something significant for them,” Emily says.

So even though the Looff Carrousel is moving,  the circle always comes back around for generations and for new memories to be made.

The carrousel is set to open back up on Valentine’s Day next year. The Brooks plan to be there.

For more information on the construction: http://riverfrontparknow.com/redevelopment/looff-carousel-building/

