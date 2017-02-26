Neighbors wake up to mess after Spokane Valley water main break

Crews worked Sunday morning to repair a water main break in Spokane Valley that has closed Pines between 25th and 26th.

The break happened early Sunday morning in the area of 26th and Pines. Neighbors who woke up around 6 a.m. tell KHQ they saw water rushing down their street.

“There was water all over this area, right up to my driveway,” says Rebecca Hall.

She and her husband spent all morning cleaning out their home. Somehow, their house was received the brunt of it. There was flooding in her basement, two bedrooms, and her garage. They even scooped out 20 gallons of water from one room. There was so much water in the roadway that dogs could even play in the water in the middle of the road.

Her husband and neighbors stood by the storm drains all morning long clearing any debris that rushed down their street so more water wouldn’t get to their homes. Neighbors say it took more than 3 hours for the water to be completely shut off.

Crews on scene say that this is a product of winter, and the freeze thaw cycles we’ve gone through.

One lane is back open on Pines, but the road is rough so be careful driving. Crews say they’ll have to talk to the city of Spokane Valley about repairing the road and it’ll most likely have to be replaced.