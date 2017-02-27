Kurt Busch wins Daytona 500 for Stewart-Haas

Kurt Busch wins Daytona 500 for Stewart-HaasPosted: Updated:
One dead in shooting near Steam Plant restaurant
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say one person is dead after a shooting near 2nd and Lincoln in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in an alleyway near the Steam Plant restaurant. Officers on scene say the suspect in the shooting stuck around and was taken into custody.>>
Body of Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park has been found
Update: Officials have confirmed the body of a Spokane man who fell off a cliff while trying to take a selfie at Palouse Falls State Park with his girlfriend has been found. Friends and co-workers identified the man to KHQ as Cade Prophet Prophet's body has been found, according to officials, and a recovery mission is underway.>>
Idaho woman finds glass in biscuit dough
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A North Idaho mom was making a snack for her young daughter when she says she found something strange in the biscuit dough. “It’s really weird looking,” says Jennifer Jamison. She was making pigs in the blanket for her daughter and grabbed a biscuit can out of the fridge.>>
Family devastated after dog killed by current at Hayden Lake
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - The sound of summer on a beautiful mountain lake, dogs running around, people relaxing, it’s almost as if time could stand still. "He was swept away so easily within ten seconds,” Missy Holbrook said. On Saturday, Holbrook, her friends, and her furry friend, Bear, spent the day at Hayden Lake. It was when they were packing up, she says, when someone threw a ball into the water close to the dike.>>
Spokane woman warns of Lyme disease during tick season
Spokane woman warns of Lyme disease during tick season
Tick season is shaping up to be a bad one, and one Spokane woman wants to warn people of the diseases these bugs carry. That's because Mary Grayce Hart has been dealing with chronic Lyme disease for the past 11 years. "It's debilitating. I suffer with chronic pain. I feel sick a lot. Just general not feeling well," she says. She was diagnosed with Lyme disease approximately a year after she started exhibiting symptoms and she had to drop out of college becaus...
Charges still possible in fatal Coeur d'Alene boat crash
It's been almost a year since a boat crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene claimed the lives of three people. We spoke with the Kootenai County Prosecutor on Tuesday to see where the case stands. Last week, some news outlets reported that Kootenai County Prosecutor Barry McHugh was not going to pursue charges in the case, but McHugh told KHQ Tuesday that's not the case.>>
Human remains found in forested area of Medical Lake
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a human skull was found along with some other remains in a wooded area near Medical Lake. According to court documents, on May 3rd, a turkey hunter called 911 believing he had stumbled upon human remains. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded and found a human skull and other remains.>>
Landlords sue Seattle over law capping rental move-in fees
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - A landlord group is suing the city of Seattle over a new law that caps move-in fees for rental units. The Rental Housing Association of Washington filed suit in King County Superior Court Tuesday, alleging the law violates a state ban on rent control. KOMO-TV reports that the law requires landlords to offer a six-month installment plan for tenants to pay off first and last month's rent as well as a security deposit and any nonrefundable f...>>
Mexican businessman to market 'Trump' toilet paper
MEXICO (AP) - A Mexican businessman offended by President Donald Trump's insults to his countrymen is seizing on a possible oversight in the magnate's branding plans. Corporate lawyer Antonio Battaglia is introducing "Trump" brand toilet paper. It's marketed under the slogans "Softness without borders" and "This is the wall that, yes, we will pay for." Mexico's Institute of Industrial Property has granted Trump's company t...>>
For many, alternative financial services carry a steep cost (sponsored)
Most people’s financial lives revolve around a credit union or a bank. They buy groceries using debit cards linked to their checking accounts and save money in savings accounts. For some people, however, there’s no solid center. >>Read more...>>
CNN fires Kathy Griffin after fallout from bloody, severed head of President Trump
UPDATE: CNN has cut ties with Kathy Griffin NEW YORK (AP) - CNN has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after video depicting her holding President Donald Trump's severed head. Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.>>
NASA spacecraft will aim straight for sun next year
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - A NASA spacecraft will aim straight for the sun next year. The space agency announced the red-hot mission Wednesday at the University of Chicago. Scheduled to launch in summer 2018, the Solar Probe Plus will fly within 4 million miles of the sun's surface - right into the solar atmosphere. It will be subjected to brutal heat and radiation like no other man-made structure before.>>
McDonald's expanding delivery locations on UberEats
WASHINGTON (AP) - Forget the drive-thru, McDonald's could be coming to your driveway. The company's CEO said Wednesday that the number of McDonald's restaurants available to deliver Big Macs, Chicken McNuggets and fries is expanding by another 1,000 this week, bringing the total to more than 2,000. New locations include the New York metro area, Seattle, Denver and more. CEO Steve Easterbrook says McDonald's will have 3,500 restaurants on the UberEats app b...>>
Thief steals wallet while good Samaritan help river rescue
PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) - Puyallup Police say that while two good Samaritans were trying to rescue a man who had fallen into the Puyallup River, someone stole their wallet and keys. Police said in a Facebook post Tuesday that one of the stolen credit cards was used a short time later at a gas station near Sumner. KOMO-TV reports that two people went into the river Monday to try to help a 46-year-old man who had slipped and fallen into water while fishing with his ...>>
Experts say Trump's budget could devastate wheat exports
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Wheat experts from Washington and Idaho say the agriculture cuts in President Donald Trump's budget proposal would have a devastating impact on U.S. wheat exports. The Spokesman-Review reports U.S. wheat farmers are already facing historic competition from overseas producers, and experts say Trump's budget would only make things worse. The Trump administration has proposed slashing conservation programs, food aid, crop insurance and trade...>>
Husband of Mary Kay Letourneau files for separation
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - The man who married his former sixth-grade teacher after she was jailed for raping him has filed for legal separation from her. King County court records show 33-year-old Vili Fualaau asked the court for a legal separation from 55-year-old Mary Kay Letourneau on May 9. Letourneau is a former suburban Seattle teacher who became tabloid fodder when she was convicted in 1997 of raping the then 12-year-old Fualaau. She was 34 and a married mo...>>
