The Oscars: Winners for the 89th annual Academy Awards

List of winners for the 89th annual Academy Awards presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
    
Best Picture: "Moonlight."
    
Actor: Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea."
    
Actress: Emma Stone, "La La Land."
    
Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight."
    
Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, "Fences."
    
Directing: Damien Chazelle, "La La Land."
    
Foreign Language Film: "The Salesman," Iran.
    
Adapted Screenplay: "Moonlight," screenplay by Barry Jenkins, story by Tarell Alvin McCraney.
    
Original Screenplay: Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea."
    
Production Design: "La La Land," Production Design: David Wasco; Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco.
    
Cinematography: Linus Sandgren, "La La Land."
    
Sound Mixing: "Hacksaw Ridge," Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace.
    
Sound Editing: "Arrival," Sylvain Bellemare.
    
Original Score: "La La Land," Justin Hurwitz.
    
Original Song: "City of Stars" from "La La Land," music by Justin Hurwitz, lyric by Ben Pasek and Justin Paul.
    
Costume Design: Colleen Atwood, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them."
    
Documentary (short subject): "The White Helmets," Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara.
    
Documentary Feature: "O.J.: Made in America," Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow.
    
Film Editing: "Hacksaw Ridge," John Gilbert.
    
Makeup and Hairstyling: "Suicide Squad," Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson.
    
Animated Feature Film: "Zootopia," Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer.
    
Animated Short Film: "Piper," Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer.
    
Live Action Short Film: "Sing," Kristof Deak and Anna Udvardy.
    
Visual Effects: "The Jungle Book," Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon.

