RECALL ALERT: Apple sauce recalled from Trader Joe's

If you recently purchased apple sauce at Trader Joe's, you'll want to know about this recall.



Three different types of Trader Joe's unsweetened apple sauces are being recalled after reports from customers finding glass pieces inside.



They are: Trader Joe's All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce, Trader Joe's Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce and Trader Joe's First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce. All of them are in 24 ounce glass jars.



The products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed.



Customers who purchased the products should not consume them and can return them to Trader Joe's for a full refund.