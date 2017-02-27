Inslee expresses concern over health care following meeting with President Trump

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is in Washington, D.C. for a gathering of the National Governors Association that will include a meeting with President Donald Trump.



Inslee has been a vocal opponent of Trump and supported the lawsuit filed by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson that has led to a temporary halt of the president’s travel ban aimed at immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations.



Inslee left for D.C. Thursday and will be back in the state Tuesday night. His office says he’ll be meeting with governors and federal officials “on topics ranging from education to health care to national security.”

Inslee spoke with reporters by phone Monday on the last day of the gathering. He cited a consultant's report shared with the governors about the fiscal impact of a Medicaid overhaul on states, noting that it predicted that Medicaid reforms being proposed by House Republicans would result in tens of thousands of people losing their insurance coverage in an average-size state.

Inslee was among governors who met Monday morning with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, but Inslee said that Trump mostly took questions from Republican governors.