Inslee expresses concern over health care following meeting with - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Inslee expresses concern over health care following meeting with President Trump

OLYMPIA, Wash. -

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is in Washington, D.C. for a gathering of the National Governors Association that will include a meeting with President Donald Trump.

Inslee has been a vocal opponent of Trump and supported the lawsuit filed by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson that has led to a temporary halt of the president’s travel ban aimed at immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

Inslee left for D.C. Thursday and will be back in the state Tuesday night. His office says he’ll be meeting with governors and federal officials “on topics ranging from education to health care to national security.”

Inslee spoke with reporters by phone Monday on the last day of the gathering. He cited a consultant's report shared with the governors about the fiscal impact of a Medicaid overhaul on states, noting that it predicted that Medicaid reforms being proposed by House Republicans would result in tens of thousands of people losing their insurance coverage in an average-size state.

Inslee was among governors who met Monday morning with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, but Inslee said that Trump mostly took questions from Republican governors.

  • One dead in shooting near Steam Plant restaurant

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say one person is dead after a shooting near 2nd and Lincoln in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in an alleyway near the Steam Plant restaurant. Officers on scene say the suspect in the shooting stuck around and was taken into custody.

  • Body of Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park has been found

    Update: Officials have confirmed the body of a Spokane man who fell off a cliff while trying to take a selfie at Palouse Falls State Park with his girlfriend has been found. Friends and co-workers identified the man to KHQ as Cade Prophet  Prophet's body has been found, according to officials, and a recovery mission is underway. 

  • Idaho woman finds glass in biscuit dough

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A North Idaho mom was making a snack for her young daughter when she says she found something strange in the biscuit dough. “It’s really weird looking,” says Jennifer Jamison. She was making pigs in the blanket for her daughter and grabbed a biscuit can out of the fridge.

  • Baby hippo Fiona makes her media debut at zoo, explores pool

    CINCINNATI (AP) - A popular baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden has made its news media debut.      Fiona made her media debut Wednesday with cameras rolling as she navigated the 9-foot-deep Hippo Cove pool. The zoo emphasizes she isn't ready for public display but the media-only event was a step toward that.

  • Human remains found in forested area of Medical Lake

    MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a human skull was found along with some other remains in a wooded area near Medical Lake. According to court documents, on May 3rd, a turkey hunter called 911 believing he had stumbled upon human remains. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded and found a human skull and other remains.

  • Doughnut delivery by drone in Denver is a peek at the future

    DENVER (AP) - Doughnuts have been delivered by drone to Denver's mayor and the city's police and fire departments.  The event provided a glimpse into what companies hope will be a quick, inexpensive way to get merchandise to customers.  Denver's LaMar's Donuts hired Austin, Texas-based company Drone Dispatch to deliver four boxes of doughnuts Wednesday using piloted drones flown from parking lots within a block of the delivery target Wednesday.

