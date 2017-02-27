TRAVEL ALERT: Snoqualmie Pass open in both directions

Update: WSDOT reports Snoqualmie Pass has reopened in both directions after a collision closed westbound lanes for hours on Monday.

The department says it's snowing heavily and chains are required except on vehicles with all-wheel drive and 4-wheel drive.

I-90/Snoqualmie Pass: Open in both directions and chains are required on all vehicles except AWD and 4WD. It's snowing heavy. — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) February 28, 2017

Previous coverage:

The Washington State Department of Transportation reported Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions due to a collision in the westbound lanes of I-90.

The Washington State Patrol reports the crash involves a logging truck.

Westbound traffic is being stopped at Ellensburg, milepost 106.

Eastbound I-90 is closed at North Bend, MP 34 as WSDOT plows are not able to pass the closure westbound.

WSDOT crews are working to clear the collision and reopen the roadway.