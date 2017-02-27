Wendy's plans self-ordering kiosks at 1,000 locations - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Wendy's plans self-ordering kiosks at 1,000 locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio -

Self-ordering kiosks may be coming to a Wendy's near you. The fast-food chain says it plans to install self-ordering kiosks at about one-thousand locations by the end of the year. According to the Columbus Dispatch, a typical location would have three kiosks.

The self-ordering kiosks are intended to appeal to younger customers and reduce labor costs.

Kiosks already have been installed at several central Ohio locations, where the company first tested the technology.

  • Body of Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park has been found

    Update: Officials have confirmed the body of a Spokane man who fell off a cliff while trying to take a selfie at Palouse Falls State Park with his girlfriend has been found. Friends and co-workers identified the man to KHQ as Cade Prophet  Prophet's body has been found, according to officials, and a recovery mission is underway. 

  • One dead in shooting near Steam Plant restaurant

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say one person is dead after a shooting near 2nd and Lincoln in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in an alleyway near the Steam Plant restaurant. Officers on scene say the suspect in the shooting stuck around and was taken into custody.

  • Human remains found in forested area of Medical Lake

    MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a human skull was found along with some other remains in a wooded area near Medical Lake. According to court documents, on May 3rd, a turkey hunter called 911 believing he had stumbled upon human remains. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded and found a human skull and other remains.

  • No arrests made in downtown Spokane alleyway shooting

    SPOKANE, Wash. - No arrests have been made in a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday night. Police are still trying to piece together in the alleyway, but a man who lived directly across the street says he heard everything. First responders swarmed the alleyway between the Steam Plant and the Conoco gas station in downtown Spokane around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

  • Woman's car broken into during Centennial Trail hike

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman went on a hike with a friend only to return to her car windows shattered and her purse gone. Now she has a message for anyone else heading out for a hike.

  • Post Falls teen cleans up Tubbs Hill after messy Memorial Day Weekend

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Jessica Bellefeuille was born 10 weeks early and diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy. At times, the muscle disorder makes it hard for the sophomore at Post Falls High School to get around. But Bellefeuille isn't complaining, and three months after knee and leg surgery she's already hiking the hills around Lake Coeur d'Alene, Tubbs Hill.

