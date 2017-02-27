Wendy's plans self-ordering kiosks at 1,000 locations

Self-ordering kiosks may be coming to a Wendy's near you. The fast-food chain says it plans to install self-ordering kiosks at about one-thousand locations by the end of the year. According to the Columbus Dispatch, a typical location would have three kiosks.



The self-ordering kiosks are intended to appeal to younger customers and reduce labor costs.

Kiosks already have been installed at several central Ohio locations, where the company first tested the technology.