Small plane crashes in snowstorm; 1 injured

A small plane crashed during a snowstorm at Bellingham International Airport, slightly injuring one person.



The Bellingham Herald reports that the crash happened just after noon on Monday.



The Bellingham Fire Department says the six-seat, single-engine TBM aircraft was leaking fuel and crews were working to contain it.



Visibility was less than one-quarter mile at the time, according to National Weather Service records at the airport.



___



Information from: The Bellingham Herald, http://www.bellinghamherald.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)