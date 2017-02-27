Mad Minute stories from Monday, February 27th

NEW YORK (AP) -- Police in New York City are looking for the owner of a drone that crashed through a window on a high-rise apartment building.

NYPD officials say the drone crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. Saturday into a 27th-floor apartment in the Waterside Plaza tower overlooking the East River in Manhattan's Kips Bay section.

Police say a 66-year-old woman living in the apartment was at her computer when the drone crashed through the window and landed just a few feet away from her. She wasn't injured.

Police have recovered the drone, but so far don't know who owns it. Their investigation is continuing.

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Police say a woman left two children behind in her car when she ran from police following a crash in Fargo.

Authorities say the 35-year-old woman collided with another vehicle overnight Thursday, fled on foot and broke into a nearby home in an attempt to hide from police.

KFGO reports a tip from a citizen led police to the home where she was hiding. She was taken to jail after she was medically cleared where she's being held on possible drunken driving charges, fleeing and breaking into the home. Police say the woman has previously been charged with drunken driving. No one involved in the crash was seriously injured.

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- You've seen them at intersections and outside strip malls spinning an arrow-shaped sign and trying to grab the attention of drivers and passers-by.

Turns out, there's more to it than just twirling the sign, and the ones with the most creative moves compete every year for the title of World Sign Spinning Champion.

More than 100 of the human billboards broke out their best moves for a crowd in downtown Las Vegas last week. In multiple heats with hip-hop and pop tunes blasting, the competitors twirled a 5-pound sign with one hand, on their head, while taking off a jacket and even while holding a handstand.

"I thought it was going to be temporary, maybe a few weeks," Clint Hartman, a sign spinner from Portland, Oregon, said of the job he has now held for 12 years. "My father always told me to get another job, but it turned into a career."

The competition's 10th edition was only open to employees of Los Angeles-based AArrow Inc., which requires its sign spinners to master 10 moves before they head to the streets. They also must be personable. For those skills, AArrow pays $10 to $20 an hour, depending on experience and city, while other sign spinners can earn less and see less steady work.

Hartman, 27, stands five to nine hours a day at major intersections. He also teaches moves to others at least once a week. He has advertised for apartment complexes, Verizon Wireless, Cricket Wireless and several other companies.

"When I say Clint, you say Hartman!" he repeated multiple times as he warmed up the crowd before his first performance Friday. Donning a cap, he rotated the sign for a bit over 30 seconds, finishing his routine by throwing the arrow into the air, sliding on his knees and catching the twirling sign with one hand.

His moves didn't nab the title, which went to Jose Angeles of San Francisco, along with $5,000 in prize money. Hartman finished in 15th place Saturday.

Most of the sign spinners are men between 16 and 30. AArrow employs spinners in 32 cities in the U.S. and nine countries.

The competition began around lunchtime Friday, in a bustling area of downtown Las Vegas. Sherry Steele was among the tourists who stopped to see a few of the routines during the competition's first round.

"It's interesting. It's a job that a lot of people probably don't pay too much attention to, but the fact that they take it so seriously and have made something out of it is pretty cool," said Steele, a Chicago resident.

Houston resident David Horn acknowledges that he was skeptical when he first heard about the sign-spinning job, but five years later, the 24-year-old is still working shifts at major intersections and loves it.

"Whenever I spin, it's not just a routine, it is an expression of how I feel," said Horn, who came in on 28th place. "It's also a great workout; every day is a full body workout. I stay in great, great shape."

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - The Honda Classic has a few water hazards, and a PGA golfer ran into one Friday, creating one of the more unique moments of the second round.

It all happened on the sixth hole when 35-year-old Shawn Stefani decided to play a shot out of the water.

It's not uncommon for a player to take his shoes and socks off and roll up his pants, but Stefani took off a little more clothing. Well, a lot more clothing.

The Texas native not only decided to completely take off his trousers, but also disposed of his shirt as well, only leaving on his underwear while attempting to blast the ball out of the lake.

His unorthodox approach must have worked because the Golf Channel reports he landed his ball safely on the fairway.

Despite the creativity, Stefani ended up with a five-shot bogey for the hole and a 72 for the round, missing the weekend cut.

SUNSET, UT (KSL) - Dashcam video shows the moment a Utah driver distracted by her dog crashed head-on into a Davis County Sheriff's Office SUV Thursday.

"I was expecting her to weave back over, out of the way," Deputy Dave Passmore said. "She never did."

Passmore said he had slowed his speed to 9 miles per hour, but the sedan struck his SUV traveling 30 miles per hour.

"She said that she wasn't looking at anything - that she was just on her way to pick up her parents. But as I'm watching her approach me, she's not looking at where she's going," Passmore recalled. "Just a fraction of a second before impact, she looks up, sees me, sees what's about to happen, and by then it was too late."

Passmore said the 23-year-old woman appeared to be holding her dog at the time.

"I don't know why she was messing with the puppy," Passmore said.

Nearly 200 storm chasers paid tribute Sunday to the late actor Bill Paxton by spelling out his initials using GPS coordinates on a map depicting the heart of Tornado Alley.

The effort coordinated by Spotter Network spelled out "BP" to honor the leading man in the disaster movie "Twister," which inspired a generation of storm chasers.

Storm chasers and storm spotters have spelled out the initials of fellow chasers in the tight-knit community four or five times before, but never for someone who hasn't directly "made a significant contribution to the field," said John Wetter, president of the nonprofit that tracks the positions of tornado chasers and works with the National Weather Service to update weather forecasts.

"This is the first time we've gone way outside of that. There are probably hundreds, if not thousands, of meteorologists today - myself included - who were impacted by the movie 'Twister' and the role Bill played in that," Wetter told The Associated Press in a phone interview. " 'Twister' was kind of the first time in a mass media marketplace the meteorologist became cool, if only for a little while."

The storm chasers spelled the initials on a map that was centered around Wakita, Oklahoma, a real town in the heart of Tornado Alley that served as the set for almost all of the movie, Wetter said.

Most people participating did not travel to log their dot on the map, but they instead entered GPS coordinates manually to spell the letters after the Spotter Network posted a rough outline of the project on its Facebook page and asked for help, Wetter said.

The letters took shape in real time on a map that went viral on Twitter as the day went on. The initials, made of red dots, stretched across parts of Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma on a black map.

Jake DeFlitch was one of the few storm chasers who drove to a point on the map to register his GPS dot. The 23-year-old graduate student at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma, traveled about 20 minutes, he said, and then waited for the right moment to log his contribution.

"I waited until all the letters lined up," said DeFlitch, who recently dropped radar-equipped pods in front of tornados as part of a research project. "I was part of the 'P,' right below one of the connections, where the half-circle came back and connected with the straight line."

In the 1996 blockbuster, Paxton plays a storm chaser who's researching tornados during a twister outbreak in Oklahoma. Paxton and co-star Helen Hunt scramble to release a data-collection probe into the funnel of a tornado as they compete with another, better-funded research team that's using similar technology.

Paxton's death at age 61 after complications from surgery was announced Sunday.

Drug smuggling attempts by car across the U.S.-Mexico border are a frequent occurrence, but in Arizona one group of smugglers recently got more creative, using a catapult system to launch bundles of drugs over a fence.

On Feb. 10, border agents in Douglas, Arizona, were patrolling east of the Douglas Port of Entry when they noticed suspicious activity near a fence that separates Mexico from the United States, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials.

As agents approached the area, several people scurried off. The agents discovered a catapult system rigged onto the south side of the border fence.

A search of the area revealed that two bundles of marijuana, weighing a combined 47 pounds, had been launched into the U.S.

Tucson Sector Border Patrol Agent Vicente Paco said the device was "very complex.

"This is the first mechanism that we've found related to systems like this to launch narcotics across the border," said Paco.

Paco said devices used in previous smuggling attempts have included air pressure cannons and trebuchet-type launching mechanisms, but never a catapult quite like this one.

In 2011, a similar catapult system was captured by National Guard troops using a remote video surveillance system in nearby Naco, Arizona.

Border Patrol agents seized the marijuana and called Mexican authorities to investigate the contraption. The agents then dismantled it, and the pieces were seized by Mexican authorities.

Early Wednesday, Paco said no arrests had been made in connection with the catapult and the launching of the marijuana bundles.

It is unclear how long the catapult had been on the fence and whether it had previously been used to launch other drugs into the U.S. The investigation is ongoing; Paco said that, for now, agents can only confirm it was used in the Feb. 10 incident.

BOURGES, France (AP) - The Michelin Guide accidentally awarded one of its coveted stars to a lowly local burger joint that shares its name with a high-end restaurant 100 miles away.

In the annual restaurant list unveiled Feb. 9, the publishers confused Le Bouche à Oreille in Bourges, which serves up burgers and fries and has a $10 all-you-can-eat buffet, with Le Bouche à Oreille in Boutervilliers, whose $50-per-person prix fixe meal includes lobster flan, fricassee of prawns and poached egg in beef confit with Jerusalem artichoke mousse.

Calling it "impossible," cafe owner Veronique Jacquet said she laughed when the local radio called her to break the news.

Jacquet, who seemed to be enjoying her 15 minutes of fame, said humbly she has "a small brasserie open from Monday to Friday, serving workers, so nothing to do with a gourmet restaurant."

Le Bouche à Oreille - literally, "mouth to ear," and idiomatically meaning "word of mouth" - is not an unusual name. It's also claimed by restaurants in Paris, Versailles, Orleans and Nancy.

FLINT, Mich. (WEYI/WSMH) - Witches from the Coven of the Raven Moon say they're doing their part to make sure America doesn't end up watching its own horror story.

"It is the end-all, squash-all of all negativity," said high priestess Amy Jean Gooslin. "And that's a beautiful thing."

At midnight, covens around the world will be lending their energy to cast a spell on President Donald Trump.

Gooslin says witches from her coven will be using a ritual that will help keep negativity out of the Oval Office.

"Basically what the spell does is it prevents the person in question from being able to draw energy from any negative sources," Gooslin said. "It prevents the person in question from being able to project any energy that is going to have a negative or hurtful outcome on other people."

While the effects may not be immediate, members of this coven say the binding spell will make room for more positive energy to flow into the White House.

"We do actually have coveners who are Trump supporters," Gooslin said. "They would not have a need to feel binding him is a hindrance, because what it's going to stop him from doing ... isn't anything you should want him to do anyway."

County Clare, Ireland - A rare and successful birth took place on a farm in Ireland - calf quadruplets.

A farming family in Ireland's County Clare is celebrating the births. The four heifer calves were a complete surprise and a bonus, because the family was only expecting twins. The Charolais calves are said to be "kind of" identical, and they already have names; Mia, Jenny, Fluffy and Rosie.

"It's like one in 700,000 for a cow to calve four calves," explained Edna Clair, the farmer's son. "And then it's like one in 180 million for them to calve down four live ones. And about one in a billion to get four lives that are all heifers and kind of identical."

