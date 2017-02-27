Appeals court won't put Trump's travel ban case on hold

Appeals court won't put Trump's travel ban case on holdPosted: Updated:
Body of Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park has been found
Update: Officials have confirmed the body of a Spokane man who fell off a cliff while trying to take a selfie at Palouse Falls State Park with his girlfriend has been found. Friends and co-workers identified the man to KHQ as Cade Prophet Prophet's body has been found, according to officials, and a recovery mission is underway.>>
One dead in shooting near Steam Plant restaurant
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say one person is dead after a shooting near 2nd and Lincoln in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in an alleyway near the Steam Plant restaurant. Officers on scene say the suspect in the shooting stuck around and was taken into custody.>>
Human remains found in forested area of Medical Lake
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a human skull was found along with some other remains in a wooded area near Medical Lake. According to court documents, on May 3rd, a turkey hunter called 911 believing he had stumbled upon human remains. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded and found a human skull and other remains.>>
Detectives believe Thurman's husband responsible for her death
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives say they believe that the husband of a Spokane Valley woman who was shot and killed last January is responsible for her death. 43-year-old Brenda Palacios-Thurman, was shot and killed the morning of January 18, 2016 inside her home. Her husband, Dwayne K. Thurman, told deputies the shooting was accidental, and he was attempting to ..>>
Idaho woman finds glass in biscuit dough
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A North Idaho mom was making a snack for her young daughter when she says she found something strange in the biscuit dough. “It’s really weird looking,” says Jennifer Jamison. She was making pigs in the blanket for her daughter and grabbed a biscuit can out of the fridge.>>
CNN fires Kathy Griffin after fallout from bloody, severed head of President Trump
UPDATE: CNN has cut ties with Kathy Griffin NEW YORK (AP) - CNN has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after video depicting her holding President Donald Trump's severed head. Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.>>
