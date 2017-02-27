Seattle police officer pleads guilty in strip club probe

A longtime Seattle police office has been sentenced to 30 days on a jail work crew after investigators accused him of doing drugs with a stripper and illegally providing information about crime victims to a television news anchor.



The Seattle Times reports that Officer Robert Marlow pleaded guilty Monday in King County District Court to solicitation to possess the drug MDMA and second-degree computer trespassing. The 47-year-old joined the police department in 1999.



According to court documents, Marlow was romantically involved with a dancer at the Dancing Bare strip joint in North Seattle and shared drugs with her. Prosecutors also said he regularly sent Q13 FOX news anchor David Rose text messages containing personal information on crime victims obtained from a restricted department database.



The Police Department's Office of Professional Accountability has opened an internal investigation of Marlow, which was placed on hold during the criminal proceedings.

