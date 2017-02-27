Keeping Vigil: Spokane parents thankful for NICU nurses

Violet Abernathy is a bright-eyed 6th grader filled with endless amounts of energy.

"I like playing lacrosse, and playing the cello, and hanging out with friends," Violet said.

Looking at her today, you would never guess Violet weighed 14 ounces when she was born.

Her father, John, remembers that at only 24 weeks along in his wife's pregnancy, doctors determined through ultrasound that baby Violet wasn't getting enough nutrients to survive a full term birth.

"The doctor looked at it and said she's coming out today," John remembers.

Marcy Doggett was Violet's nurse and remembers the time well. She said it was a daily struggle at the beginning.

"Some of these little babies are full of energy, full of life, and ready to be resuscitated, and say 'C'mon, work with me,'" Marcy said.

Violet was one of those babies. And her parents are forever grateful for the loving nurses like Marcy who car for their fragile child.

"I think I pray daily for these babies because they are in an intensive care unit," Marcy said.

More than three decades later, Marcy's 12-hour-a-day job in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, or NICU, is still worthwhile.

During KHQ's visit, new mom Alise Doty, was caring for her premature twins, Jade and Myra, in the NICU.

"It's really hard not having my babies at home, but the nurses here are so wonderful," she said. Unexpected complications brought Alise and her twins to the NICU. It was a rocky start, but the babies are now thriving. "The nurses have truly been angels to us."

Just like baby Violet.