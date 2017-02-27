Police bust four assault suspects on STA bus - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police bust four assault suspects on STA bus

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane Police say they took four juveniles into custody Monday morning after officers pulled over an STA bus.

Police say the four young people assaulted another young person near the Northeast Community Center in Spokane and then hopped on the bus to get away. Police followed the bus and eventually pulled it over, taking the four juveniles into custody. Police report that one of the juveniles had a gun at the time.

The assault victim was taken to an area hospital and treated for minor injuries.

No other information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

