Victim killed in Quincy shooting was a teenager

Police have identified the victims of a shooting in Quincy, Washington, over the weekend, and have also identified the suspect, who police say is still wanted for questioning.

Police responded to reports of gunshots around 4 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived on the scene they found 17-year-old Jahleel A. Munnings, from Quincy, dead and another man, 20-year-old Luis E. Nava Trujillo of Ephrata, wounded. Trujillo was taken to a hospital in Spokane for treatment of the gunshot wound.

The suspect in the shooting has been identified by police as a 17-year-old boy, but the teenager's name has not yet been released. Police are still attempted to locate the suspected shooter for questioning.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, you're asked to call 509-787-2222 or 509-787-8477(TIPS).