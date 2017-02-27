Victim killed in Quincy shooting was a teenager - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Victim killed in Quincy shooting was a teenager

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
QUINCY, Wash. -

Police have identified the victims of a shooting in Quincy, Washington, over the weekend, and have also identified the suspect, who police say is still wanted for questioning.

Police responded to reports of gunshots around 4 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived on the scene they found 17-year-old Jahleel A. Munnings, from Quincy, dead and another man, 20-year-old Luis E. Nava Trujillo of Ephrata, wounded. Trujillo was taken to a hospital in Spokane for treatment of the gunshot wound.

The suspect in the shooting has been identified by police as a 17-year-old boy, but the teenager's name has not yet been released. Police are still attempted to locate the suspected shooter for questioning.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, you're asked to call 509-787-2222 or 509-787-8477(TIPS). 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One dead in crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum

    One dead in crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum

    Thursday, June 1 2017 1:36 AM EDT2017-06-01 05:36:51 GMT

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person is dead in a crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum Wednesday night. Details are limited Wednesday, but the crash involved a semi and a car. Highway 53 is blocked while emergency crews continue to investigate the crash.

    >>

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person is dead in a crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum Wednesday night. Details are limited Wednesday, but the crash involved a semi and a car. Highway 53 is blocked while emergency crews continue to investigate the crash.

    >>

  • Father warns of danger of 'ding dong ditch'

    Father warns of danger of 'ding dong ditch'

    Thursday, June 1 2017 2:29 AM EDT2017-06-01 06:29:43 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of us pulled this prank as kids, ringing a doorbell and then running away, but one south hill parent is worried it could end up being dangerous. "You just never know who you're messing with, you never know who's door you're knocking on, you never know what's behind that door."

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of us pulled this prank as kids, ringing a doorbell and then running away, but one south hill parent is worried it could end up being dangerous. "You just never know who you're messing with, you never know who's door you're knocking on, you never know what's behind that door."

    >>

  • Human remains found in forested area of Medical Lake

    Human remains found in forested area of Medical Lake

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-05-31 23:34:40 GMT

    MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a human skull was found along with some other remains in a wooded area near Medical Lake. According to court documents, on May 3rd, a turkey hunter called 911 believing he had stumbled upon human remains. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded and found a human skull and other remains.

    >>

    MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a human skull was found along with some other remains in a wooded area near Medical Lake. According to court documents, on May 3rd, a turkey hunter called 911 believing he had stumbled upon human remains. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded and found a human skull and other remains.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Father warns of danger of 'ding dong ditch'

    Father warns of danger of 'ding dong ditch'

    Thursday, June 1 2017 2:29 AM EDT2017-06-01 06:29:43 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of us pulled this prank as kids, ringing a doorbell and then running away, but one south hill parent is worried it could end up being dangerous. "You just never know who you're messing with, you never know who's door you're knocking on, you never know what's behind that door."

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of us pulled this prank as kids, ringing a doorbell and then running away, but one south hill parent is worried it could end up being dangerous. "You just never know who you're messing with, you never know who's door you're knocking on, you never know what's behind that door."

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 31st

    Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 31st

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-05-31 21:33:29 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 31st.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 31st.

    >>

  • One dead in crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum

    One dead in crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum

    Thursday, June 1 2017 1:36 AM EDT2017-06-01 05:36:51 GMT

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person is dead in a crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum Wednesday night. Details are limited Wednesday, but the crash involved a semi and a car. Highway 53 is blocked while emergency crews continue to investigate the crash.

    >>

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person is dead in a crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum Wednesday night. Details are limited Wednesday, but the crash involved a semi and a car. Highway 53 is blocked while emergency crews continue to investigate the crash.

    >>
    •   