Neighbors fight to save Rocket Market's music

Neighbors fight to save Rocket Market's musicPosted: Updated:
One dead in crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum
RATHDRUM, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person is dead in a crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum Wednesday night. Details are limited Wednesday, but the crash involved a semi and a car. Highway 53 is blocked while emergency crews continue to investigate the crash.>>
Father warns of danger of 'ding dong ditch'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of us pulled this prank as kids, ringing a doorbell and then running away, but one south hill parent is worried it could end up being dangerous. "You just never know who you're messing with, you never know who's door you're knocking on, you never know what's behind that door.">>
Human remains found in forested area of Medical Lake
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a human skull was found along with some other remains in a wooded area near Medical Lake. According to court documents, on May 3rd, a turkey hunter called 911 believing he had stumbled upon human remains. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded and found a human skull and other remains.>>
No arrests made in downtown Spokane alleyway shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - No arrests have been made in a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday night. Police are still trying to piece together in the alleyway, but a man who lived directly across the street says he heard everything. First responders swarmed the alleyway between the Steam Plant and the Conoco gas station in downtown Spokane around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.>>
Woman's car broken into during Centennial Trail hike
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman went on a hike with a friend only to return to her car windows shattered and her purse gone. Now she has a message for anyone else heading out for a hike.>>
Body of Spokane man who fell over cliff at Palouse Falls State Park has been found
Update: Officials have confirmed the body of a Spokane man who fell off a cliff while trying to take a selfie at Palouse Falls State Park with his girlfriend has been found. Friends and co-workers identified the man to KHQ as Cade Prophet Prophet's body has been found, according to officials, and a recovery mission is underway.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 31st
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 31st.>>
Pullman duplex displaces 7 people, cats, dogs, goldfish
PULLMAN, Wash. - Fire crews in Pullman believe a fire that displaced seven people and several pets was caused by a discarded cigarette. The fire apparently started on the outside deck of a two story duplex. It destroyed an upper unit and caused some damage to a lower unit, displacing seven residents, several cats, at least three dogs, and a goldfish.>>
Woman's car broken into during Centennial Trail hike
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman went on a hike with a friend only to return to her car windows shattered and her purse gone. Now she has a message for anyone else heading out for a hike.>>
Post Falls teen cleans up Tubbs Hill after messy Memorial Day Weekend
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Jessica Bellefeuille was born 10 weeks early and diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy. At times, the muscle disorder makes it hard for the sophomore at Post Falls High School to get around. But Bellefeuille isn't complaining, and three months after knee and leg surgery she's already hiking the hills around Lake Coeur d'Alene, Tubbs Hill.>>
Ram on the lam: Search for missing exotic pet goes viral
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's not your typical missing pet. A Medical Lake family's pet ram has gone missing after it escaped a family member's yard in the Dishman Hills area in Spokane Valley The ram, known as Ram-Chop, has been missing for more than a week and the Bendewald family just wants him home, so he can be back with the rest of the flock.>>
Family concerned as Airway Heights water crisis continues
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - It’s day 16 of the Airway Heights water crisis. They’ve send the second round of samples away for testing and are expecting the results back by Friday. But now that it’s been a little over two weeks since this all started, one family is still concerned. The Shrums say they live within city limits and they are worried about their two domestic wells and their irrigation well.>>
New trial underway for man accused of strangling wife
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A new trial is underway in Coeur d'Alene for a former sheriff's deputy charged with strangling his wife to death. Joseph Thomas had been sentenced to 25 years in prison, but that conviction was overturned when his lawyers successfully argued that some evidence was excluded.>>
