Neighbors fight to save Rocket Market's music

by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A group of neighbors is suing Rocket Market for hosting outdoor concerts. However, there is now another group of neighbors fighting back to keep the music alive.

"We don't want the music to go away. It's just culturally something nice for the community," said Ysabel Myers, a neighbor.

Myers says she has lived in the neighborhood for three years. She makes it a tradition in the summer to listen to the outdoor concerts.

However, the neighbors who are against Rocket Market, say the noise keeps children up at all hours and that having conversations is difficult.

"My thought is that it's really ridiculous," said Myers. She has her own little child. "Usually she goes to bed around 7 p.m. and that's when the music starts. We don't hear anything. She doesn't have any issues falling asleep, she doesn't wake up," said Myers.

Neighbors are in it to win it for Rocket Market. One neighbor, Kate Rau has even created an online support campaign called Rocket Market: Save the Music!

We reached out to Rocket Market on Monday. The owner, Alan Shepherd says he's grateful that there is a community rallying together and supporting them.

We also reached out to the neighbors lawyer who is suing Rocket Market. Jed Barden, Attorney at Barden & Barden said, "This is a classic case of corporate greed and putting profits ahead of people." Barden told KHQ that the people who are supporting Rocket Market need to understand what they are supporting.

