British songwriter accuses U2 of stealing song - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

British songwriter accuses U2 of stealing song

Posted: Updated:
New York -

A British songwriter and guitarist is claiming that rock band U2 and lead singer Bono stole one of his songs for their 1991 album "Achtung Baby."
    
In a lawsuit filed Monday in Manhattan federal court, Paul Rose says U2 lifted elements of his song "Nae Slappin" for their song "The Fly" while they were looking for new inspiration.

    

The lawsuit says U2 heard his song after signing on with Island Records in 1989, the same year Rose provided a demo tape to recording studio executives.
    
Rose is seeking songwriting credit for "The Fly" and $5 million in damages and lawyer's fees.
    
The New York Post reports representatives for U2 and Island Records did not immediately return requests for comment.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One dead in crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum

    One dead in crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum

    Thursday, June 1 2017 1:36 AM EDT2017-06-01 05:36:51 GMT

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person is dead in a crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum Wednesday night. Details are limited Wednesday, but the crash involved a semi and a car. Highway 53 is blocked while emergency crews continue to investigate the crash.

    >>

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person is dead in a crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum Wednesday night. Details are limited Wednesday, but the crash involved a semi and a car. Highway 53 is blocked while emergency crews continue to investigate the crash.

    >>

  • Father warns of danger of 'ding dong ditch'

    Father warns of danger of 'ding dong ditch'

    Thursday, June 1 2017 2:29 AM EDT2017-06-01 06:29:43 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of us pulled this prank as kids, ringing a doorbell and then running away, but one south hill parent is worried it could end up being dangerous. "You just never know who you're messing with, you never know who's door you're knocking on, you never know what's behind that door."

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of us pulled this prank as kids, ringing a doorbell and then running away, but one south hill parent is worried it could end up being dangerous. "You just never know who you're messing with, you never know who's door you're knocking on, you never know what's behind that door."

    >>

  • Human remains found in forested area of Medical Lake

    Human remains found in forested area of Medical Lake

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-05-31 23:34:40 GMT

    MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a human skull was found along with some other remains in a wooded area near Medical Lake. According to court documents, on May 3rd, a turkey hunter called 911 believing he had stumbled upon human remains. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded and found a human skull and other remains.

    >>

    MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a human skull was found along with some other remains in a wooded area near Medical Lake. According to court documents, on May 3rd, a turkey hunter called 911 believing he had stumbled upon human remains. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded and found a human skull and other remains.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Father warns of danger of 'ding dong ditch'

    Father warns of danger of 'ding dong ditch'

    Thursday, June 1 2017 2:29 AM EDT2017-06-01 06:29:43 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of us pulled this prank as kids, ringing a doorbell and then running away, but one south hill parent is worried it could end up being dangerous. "You just never know who you're messing with, you never know who's door you're knocking on, you never know what's behind that door."

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of us pulled this prank as kids, ringing a doorbell and then running away, but one south hill parent is worried it could end up being dangerous. "You just never know who you're messing with, you never know who's door you're knocking on, you never know what's behind that door."

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 31st

    Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 31st

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-05-31 21:33:29 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 31st.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 31st.

    >>

  • One dead in crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum

    One dead in crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum

    Thursday, June 1 2017 1:36 AM EDT2017-06-01 05:36:51 GMT

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person is dead in a crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum Wednesday night. Details are limited Wednesday, but the crash involved a semi and a car. Highway 53 is blocked while emergency crews continue to investigate the crash.

    >>

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person is dead in a crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum Wednesday night. Details are limited Wednesday, but the crash involved a semi and a car. Highway 53 is blocked while emergency crews continue to investigate the crash.

    >>
    •   