Man exposes himself to students outside Logan Elementary, police investigating

Spokane Police say they're looking for a man who exposed himself to a group of Logan Elementary School students during their lunchtime recess and then took off.

The group of students did everything right. They immediately went to go tell a school supervisor, who then told the school and got police to the school pretty fast.

Logan Elementary School parent Valorie Pouzar says she was at work on Monday when she suddenly got a call from her fourth grade daughter. Her daughter told her she was with a group of her friends near the school fence when a guy came up to them and said hello and that's when he exposed himself.

Pouzar picked up her daughter early from school and says she just wants the guy who ran off to get caught. "The fact that he was parked across the street and had been pacing back and forth. This was so premeditated. He was angling to target some young girls at a grade school and he's going to do it again. Who does that?" said Pouzar.

Spokane Public Schools sent out letters to parents and even posted the notice on Facebook. The school district says this is a good reminder for parents to talk to your children about the buddy system.

The district says they will have a heavy police presence this week at school.

The School District provided an updated description:

The suspect left driving a black pickup truck with a tinted rear window. They says he is a white male in his 40s, facial hair (slight goatee), 5'10", 175 pounds, wearing grey dress pants, a black and brown shirt with a blue tie, black leather jacket and a black beanie hat.

If you know anything, you are asked to give Crime Check a call: (509) 456-2233.